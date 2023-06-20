BILLINGS — A former Colstrip Police Department officer who admitted to directing a minor girl to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos of herself was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Hossein Cristiano Luigi Borhan, 49, of Billings, pleaded guilty in February to an information charging him with receipt of child pornography.

