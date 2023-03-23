Dear County Commissioners
Dear Commissioners Lawrence Big Hair, George Real Bird III, and Larry Vandersloot,
I am writing this letter to express my concerns about the proposed change to the location of the Senior Citizens Center of Hardin. On behalf of myself and those that have undersigned this document, we wish to announce our public opposition to moving the location of the Senior Citizens Center from its present location at 317 N. Custer Avenue to the former Heritage Acres Nursing Home at 200 N. Mitchell Avenue.
Our concerns include the following:
The present location of the Center was specifically designed and built with the needs of Big Horn County Senior Citizens in mind.
The present location is centrally located and has adequate parking. When meal pick-up is requested by seniors, as it was by many during the Covid crisis, staff can easily deliver meals to patrons in vehicles as they pull up to the front door of the facility.
The present building is handicap accessible. It is large and light and accommodate large numbers of seniors that attend meals and that take advantage of other services offered by the center.
IT WAS SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED TO ACCOMODATE SENIORS THAT ARE SELF SUFFICIENT AND WISH TO LIVE ACTIVE LIVES. Heritage Acres was designed and built for members of our community who needed nursing care! These are two distinct populations, with two distinct sets of needs and capabilities.
The Senior Citizens Center of Hardin has taken a place of pride in our community, joining the Big Horn County Library, the Hardin Community Activity Center, the Big Horn County Historical Museum and the Schools and the Hospital. Do not take this away from us.
The Senior Citizens Center of Hardin and the people you represent do not deserve to be made the stepchildren of the county and expected to accept secondhand accommodations at the former Heritage Acres Nursing Home.
We expect to be supported by you, our commissioners, in the same way that we have continued to support you and the good works of our community.
Sincerely,
Delores Pease
Senior Citizen of Big Horn County
Editor’s note: This letter was originally dated Oct. 10, 2022. It was signed by nearly 50 community members.
With the upcoming meeting between the Hardin Seniors and County Commissioners regarding the motion to move the Senior Center (it is set for the morning that this newspaper will become available), the BHCN wants to remind readers about points being made.
The accepted motion was made when then Commissioner Sidney Fitzpatrick was in office, and when now Commissioner Lawrence Big Hair was the County Sheriff.
In a Sept. 15, 2022 BHCN report, Commissioner Real Bird said the following at a meeting between the two groups.
“We tried several times to ask the County to finance a building to build our jail, and each time voters said no,” said Commissioner George Real Bird III. “So that’s kind of one of our big reasons for all these different reprogramming of our spaces. All these spaces are owned by Big Horn County — how do we best utilize them?”
It is also worth noting that Commissioner Real Bird abstained from the motion.