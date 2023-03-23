Ray Dale

Well, according to the calendar on the wall by my desk, this is the first week of spring, and this past weekend’s weather really was spring-like. As I’m writing this the view outside is one of sunshine and warmer temperatures, but I’m told it will be cooling off again as the week passes. Still, I’ve been assured it will be short lived, and that said, people will be, undoubtedly, thinking about more outdoor type activities. If you’re one of those you might want to come in and take a look at what is here at the Big Horn County Library.

I’ve always enjoyed spring because of the way all the foliage springs back to life. You have the trees starting to bud and the grass starts getting green. With that come the flower and vegetable gardens. If you are one of those that take a lot of pride in your garden you may want to take a look at some of the books we have for ideas on arranging flower gardens or growing better vegetable gardens.

