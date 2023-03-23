Well, according to the calendar on the wall by my desk, this is the first week of spring, and this past weekend’s weather really was spring-like. As I’m writing this the view outside is one of sunshine and warmer temperatures, but I’m told it will be cooling off again as the week passes. Still, I’ve been assured it will be short lived, and that said, people will be, undoubtedly, thinking about more outdoor type activities. If you’re one of those you might want to come in and take a look at what is here at the Big Horn County Library.
I’ve always enjoyed spring because of the way all the foliage springs back to life. You have the trees starting to bud and the grass starts getting green. With that come the flower and vegetable gardens. If you are one of those that take a lot of pride in your garden you may want to take a look at some of the books we have for ideas on arranging flower gardens or growing better vegetable gardens.
With the warmer weather people are definitely outside more and most likely thinking about dragging the BBQ grill out of storage. As I drove around town this past weekend there was already one family grilling on their porch. Well we have a very large collection of cook books and among those a very good selection of books on grilling. They’re filled with great ideas for marinades and seasonings, ways for grilling wild game or fish, suggestions for utensils, and much more. Come in and take and find an idea for something you haven’t tried before.
Again with the warmer weather I can think of nothing more relaxing that spending some time in a camp chair outside reading a good book. We have a fantastic selection of novels in about any genre you can imagine. As you may already know I’m a huge fan of spy and crime novels, but if you prefer westerns or romance or outdoor adventure or anything else, I am sure you can find something here at the Big Horn County Library that will peak your interest.
We here at the Big Horn County Library would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe spring season.