Sheriff’s Office, blotter Sheriff's Office, blotter Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Big Horn County Sheriff’s call log from March 13 to March 20 may not reflect all calls actually made.March 15Location: Sheriff’s Office in HardinCall: Female wants to speak with an officer about a break in.Disposition: Referred to other agencyLocation: Sheriff’s Office in HardinCall: Female said she is wanted and turned herself in.Disposition: AssistedLocation: River Crow Road in HardinCall: Non-tribal male broke a window and a tv and threatened people with a knife.Disposition: AssistedLocation: Hwy 212 in Crow AgencyCall: BIA requested County fire for a house fire, also requesting EMS.Disposition: AssistedMarch 16Location: WyolaCall: Assisting BIA with a fight in progress.Disposition: AssistedMarch 17Location: I90 mm468 ebCall: Pick-up truck driving all over the road, almost hitting other vehicles.Disposition: Arrest madeLocation: I90 mm544 Nb in WyolaCall: Vehicle hit by semi.Disposition: AssistedMarch 18Location: Black Lodge Lane in HardinCall: Assisting BIA at hand games.Disposition: AssistedLocation: I90 eb mm507 in Crow AgencyCall: Male reported a sedan heading the wrong way on the interstate.Disposition: Gone on arrival.Location: Wilson Park in HardinCall: Caller states that his girlfriend’s uncle is following him and trying to beat him up.Disposition: Referred to other agencyLocation: W 3rd Street in HardinCall: Female is reporting her vehicle stolen.Disposition: AssistedMarch 19Location: Town Pump in HardinCall: male is stomping in someone’s head with his boots.Disposition: AssistedARRESTED & BOOKEDChristopher Morrison, 32, is charged with two Hardin City Warrants. Bail is set at $2,500.Triston-Jo Anderson, 21, is charged with Assault on Peace Officer/Judicial Officer, and Partner or Family Member Assault. Bail is set at $500.Sean StandingSoldier, 30, is charged with False Alarm to Agencies of Public Safety, and with a Yellowstone County District Warrant. Bail is set at $50,200.Karico LeftHand, 33, is charged with two Sheridan County District Warrants, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License, and for Fail To Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means. Bail is set at $1,140.Roseen Lincoln, 36, is charged with one Big Horn County District Court Warrant. Bail is set at $1 million.Aloysious BearCrane Sr., 35, is charged with Fail To Appear. Bail is set at $3,000.Hailyn OtherMedicine, 23, is charged with one City Court Warrant. Bail is set at $500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Transportation Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Crime Law Security And Public Safety Motor Vehicles Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Rest in Peace, Virginia Kay Sprenger Weekley Rest in Peace, Arlie Stops Ardell Anderson Harry “Leroy” Uffelman John Everett Bullis More Obituaries Submit News Big Horn County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News