Another Crow Fair has come and gone, a fun time of culture, dance, rodeo, races, and basic Indian stuff.

The dance arbor is a site to see, almost on the scale of a man made wonder of the world. On the flip side of things, there are a lot of disputes of camp sites, space, and those types of things. Wandering around the arbor, rodeo, and just in town, I’ve noticed a lot of folks who at one time condemned people who would dance, camp, and participate in their cultural activities at one time because of their religious preferences, but now they hang around there like they never condemned it.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you