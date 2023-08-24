Another Crow Fair has come and gone, a fun time of culture, dance, rodeo, races, and basic Indian stuff.
The dance arbor is a site to see, almost on the scale of a man made wonder of the world. On the flip side of things, there are a lot of disputes of camp sites, space, and those types of things. Wandering around the arbor, rodeo, and just in town, I’ve noticed a lot of folks who at one time condemned people who would dance, camp, and participate in their cultural activities at one time because of their religious preferences, but now they hang around there like they never condemned it.
But regardless of their reasons for showing up, I’m glad they’re coming around, and hopefully not being judgmental for Apsaalooke’s being who they are and practicing their awesome identities.
I’m sure that Lammer’s Trading Post will probably be shelling out a lot of money for the Crows who will take their teepees in to pawn. Kind of funny, as I was taught, and also heard from a lot of Crow people that the teepee is their mother. Heck of a way to treat your mom if you pawn her you think??
I ran across an old political colleague/adversary and we exchanged a few pleasantries. Since I’ve been out of the political arena, I remembered that the gentleman I spoke to, along with a few other politicains, have different voices, almost like they suffer from some type of multiple personality disorder. One persona is that of a regular guy, talking about the weather, their camp, fishing trip, Billings fair, etc. and they have a regular guy voice. When the subject turns to politics, they have a totally different voice, their annunciation , pronunciation becomes more defined, and their voice levels somehow go up an octave or two, some even kind of spray some of their harder words. Then they have their preaching/ televangelist voice, similar to the political voice but louder, a few decibels too high for normal interpersonal communication. I wonder if anyone else notices that change, or in some religious practices, one might say they have a deceitful demon, political or jezebel spirit, or a religious demon.
True story, there are 3 Bad War Deed kids who all hang around in Billings and roll together, now that in itself is a scary thought. But to exponentially increase the scariness, or for me, the humor levels exponentially, each is in a different phase of meth psychosis. One guy has a crooked face and he drools all the time and his eye tears up uncontrollably, another guy is a pretty good guy and just is hyper all the time, like he forgot to take his school medicine (ritalin), while the other guy is just pure psycho and a cross dresser. I hear that he is some kind of manager/ boss of some flop house hotel somewhere on the Southside and hangs around there moving his dope around and sometimes dances in place, like stationary, bending his knees and swaying his arms and shoulders. Must be a rewarding job, but I guess everyone has his/her own things that blow their hair back, or whats left of it. It must be a fun way of life, but I don’t like to have fun.
Regardless of how your Crow Fair went, it will more than likely happen again next year, and I hope that everyone is well and returns back next year, even the Bad War Deed Kids, with the exception of the three aforementioned wise men.
