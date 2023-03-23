There’s been some very interesting commentary regarding the unfairness of some basketball referees when it comes to giving native basketball teams a fair shake. Being an MOA myself, beginning when I was a starving college student in Missoula, I haven’t witnessed very many unfair games inside the zebra stripes. I have, however, witnessed some games as recent as the early to mid 1990s where the refs were selective on who they blew their whistles against.
Just like every other controversy, there are 3 sides to it.
1. Those who are severely wronged, no matter what. They didn’t lose the game because of their missed free throws or missed easy shots. It was because of the refs, nothing else. That particular breed of cat usually gets jobs for their adult children and sees nothing wrong with their younger children and grandchildren getting a full paycheck for a summer job where they don’t show up, don’t work, and just stay home and only show up on paydays.
Personally, I can’t figure that one out, but in the long run, it doesn’t seem to make any sense for both the entity who pays them for doing nothing, and for the young kid who will more than likely think that every place of employment will let that kind of stuff fly. Any union steward worth his dues would stay away from that grievance.
2. Those who are totally unbiased — they can see the good and the bad, the things leading up to the drama and can rationally even out both the good and the bad. They can see the bad calls called on the other teams etc. And they can decipher statistics and understand why a team who shoots 12% loses to a team who shoots 54%. This type of person usually has a Mennonite work ethic and fully understands the random order of things.
3. There are some who don’t believe that the refs make any bad calls at all and blame the losing team’s misfortune on missing bunnies, missing free throws, turning over the ball, panicking, or maybe the all-time favorite, Indian Medicine. That type of person also believes that Caucasian teams are in possession of some powerful Indian medicine, even though they aren’t Indian.
Just a couple years ago, a whistling water kid lady was following a certain team that made it to the big dance, all the way to the sweet 16 round and faced up against Michigan, I think.
The final score in that contest found Michigan triumphant by 18 points. I asked the whistling water kid lady about the outcome, and she also blamed the refs. Her words: “ethics violations”.
I had asked her to be specific, but she really couldn’t elaborate on something she knew squat about. Also had that truly been the case of NCAA Division I in the sweet 16 round, with officials being able to turn a game with that point spread…… Don’t you think the whole world would know about it ? Well, the sports world anyway.
I can see the officials being able to turn a close single possession game, but come on, 18 points?? Oh, not to mention “ethics violations”, the press and media would have jumped all over that. Also both teams had black and white players, and the head coaches were black.
I have heard that back in the 1960s, the refs were bad toward native teams, especially in the smaller, remoter regions of Montana. I recently spoke to a member of the 1967 St. Labre Braves standout and resident of my beautiful domicile, Mr. Dwight Stewart. Who were bested in 1966 by 4 points in the Divisional semifinal by the infamous Edgar Wildcats, who went on to win the Class C State Tournament.
“Back then, if you were considered a threat, they would call a foul on you even if you were standing all alone on some part of the court. In the tournaments, it was a little better, but we had to deal with our share of refs,” Stewart said.
The 1967 Labre Braves had an all-native staff; Head Coach Claymore was from South Dakota, Assistant Coach Guardipee was from Browning, and the rest of the team were all Cheyennes except #52, Dwight Stewart.
The 1967 Braves team were inducted to the Montana Indian Hall of Fame in 2000 for that very reason. I think there’s something about number 52; Kingston Hugs wears that, Famous Left Hand, and of course the late great Elvis Old Bull, but before all of them, there was number 52, Dwight Stewart.