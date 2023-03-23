Dwight Stewart

#52, Dwight Stewart

 Courtesy of Elwyn Stewart

There’s been some very interesting commentary regarding the unfairness of some basketball referees when it comes to giving native basketball teams a fair shake. Being an MOA myself, beginning when I was a starving college student in Missoula, I haven’t witnessed very many unfair games inside the zebra stripes. I have, however, witnessed some games as recent as the early to mid 1990s where the refs were selective on who they blew their whistles against.

Just like every other controversy, there are 3 sides to it.