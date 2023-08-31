Class A defending Eastern A champion the Hardin Bulldogs showed their strength on the volleyball court by winning the Eastern A Divisional Tip-Off Volleyball Tournament held in Lewistown on August 25-26. During the two-day tournament every team in the Eastern A played a two-set match to 20 points against every other team.
To determine which two teams would battle it out for the championship, a win (first to 20 points) was worth one point, while a loss was 0 points. In the 10 matches played against its opponents, Hardin finished the two days with 17 points, meaning the Lady Huskies only lost three sets in the 10 matches they played. Finishing in second place in the round-robin tournament was Billings Central with 16 points. The defending Class A state champions lost one set to Havre, a set to Dawson County, a set to Hardin, and a set to Lockwood.
In the championship contest, which was played at the conclusion of the two-day tournament, Billings Central won the first set, 25-18. Hardin came back to win the second set, 25-14 and held on to win the third set, 15-13 to be crowned the champions.
Point totals for the rest of the teams in the tournament were the following: Havre-15 points, Laurel and Lockwood-13 points each, Fergus-9 points, Custer County and Park County-7 points each, Dawson County-5 points, East Helena and
Hardin will compete in the Border Wars Friday and Saturday in Cody, WY. Then they’ll come home to take on Park on Sept. 7.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.