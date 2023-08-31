vball

Hardin’s Taiya Guptil gets a touch here while Carmen Pallone looks on.

Class A defending Eastern A champion the Hardin Bulldogs showed their strength on the volleyball court by winning the Eastern A Divisional Tip-Off Volleyball Tournament held in Lewistown on August 25-26. During the two-day tournament every team in the Eastern A played a two-set match to 20 points against every other team.

To determine which two teams would battle it out for the championship, a win (first to 20 points) was worth one point, while a loss was 0 points. In the 10 matches played against its opponents, Hardin finished the two days with 17 points, meaning the Lady Huskies only lost three sets in the 10 matches they played. Finishing in second place in the round-robin tournament was Billings Central with 16 points. The defending Class A state champions lost one set to Havre, a set to Dawson County, a set to Hardin, and a set to Lockwood.

