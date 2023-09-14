It was a competitive Bozeman Invite this season as the Bozeman Cross-Country team swept the competition.
It was a nice day for racing and elevation played a factor in the race. As the home team, you practice on the course set by the coaches. The Bozeman boys and girls placed first in their race. Hardin Girls placed fourth overall and the Boys 12th.
Karis Brightwings-Pease (19:15) came in 9th overall and the first Lady Bulldog to cross the finish line. Mariah Aragon (19:30) placed 13th overall. Two freshman would come in 1st and 2nd overall with Bozeman’s Kylee Neill as the individuall champ and Glacier’s Lauren Bissen coming in second. Neill posted a 18:45 and Bissen losing by a hair with 18:46 finish.
Zoey Real Bird finished 19th overall with a time of 19:56 to bring positive scoring for the Lady Bulldogs. Dierra Takes Enemy finished 24th overall with a time of 20:15, followed by Mariah Whiteman in 57th with a time of 21:11. The Lady Bulldogs would be the first Class ‘A’ team in the overall standings and did well in a competitive race.
Ben Bird came in 11th overall and is improving every race, gaining more real estate every week. Bird came in as the first 9th grader of the entire race and looked strong. Keith Little Light registered a time of 17:49 to place 89th followed by Kayden Stewart in 96th with a time of 17:54.4 and Skylar Real Bird in 97th with a time of 17:54.6. The Hardin Boys placed 12th as a team.
