It was a competitive Bozeman Invite this season as the Bozeman Cross-Country team swept the competition.

It was a nice day for racing and elevation played a factor in the race. As the home team, you practice on the course set by the coaches. The Bozeman boys and girls placed first in their race. Hardin Girls placed fourth overall and the Boys 12th.

