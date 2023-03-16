Just when Laurel thought they got the upper hand on the Lady Bulldogs, Aiyanna Big Man seemed to have an answer to stamp out the Locomotives’ fire.
Laurel would rally back and take a 48-47 lead and Aiyanna Big Man would cash a big three to put Hardin up two 50-48 in the third quarter. Hardin would have the lead 56-54 after the third quarter.
With Laurel nipping at the Bulldogs ankle in the fourth and threatening Hardin with another rally, Big Man would cap another big three to put them up 66-56 to take the air out of Laurel’s breath. Big Man would finish with 24 points and 7 rebounds. Her twitchy release on her jumper was good enough for 6 threes in the game.
Katerena Morrison was Ms. Reliable all game against the Locos; as she was hitting threes, cleaning up the glass and getting put backs. Driving to the basket and countering on mid-shot floaters. Morrison did it all on offense to keep Laurel at bay and would finish with a big game with 20 points.
Hardin’s defense has been huge for them in the State Tournament. Not one player slouches on their renowned full court press, and teamwork has been the key for such a talented roster. The Lady Bulldogs have caused more turnovers for opposing teams than any other team in the State Tournament.
Big Man and Morrison would have more than half of Hardin’s points with a total of 44 of 76 of the Bulldogs’ total score. Emma Timm notched 21 points for the Locos, backed by Idaho State basketball commit Alyse Any’s 18 baskets. Hardin will take on the Havre Blue Ponies for the State title at 6:30 pm on Saturday night in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Montana State University’s campus in Bozeman, MT.
Laurel;;10;25;19;17;—;71
Hardin;;19;19;18;20;—;76
LAUREL: Emma Timm 21; Alyse Aby 18; Kaitlyn Dantic 13; Aubri Roth 7; Sannah Windy Boy 6; Kaiya Graves 4; Mya Maack 4.