Hardin Cross Country practice is well underway with their first meet taking place at Billings Amend Park at noon, Friday, Aug. 25. Hardin returns they’re young nucleus of harriers.
Hardin brings back their defending State Champion Karis Brightwings-Pease; who won the title as just an eighth grader. Officially a high schooler now, all of Class ‘A’ will be targeting to beat her times.
She’s not the only eighth grader turned freshman this year, Zoey Real Bird will return to Hardin Cross Country as last season’s All-Stater. She’ll be a big part of Hardin’s success this season.
Brightwings-Pease and Real Bird had a wonderful track season. Brightwings-Pease would take the state titles in the 3,200 meter run and the 1,600 meters. Real Bird again achieve dAll-State honors in the track season.
Both Lady Bulldogs also competed on national platforms and had mounds of success while running against the nation; giving them valuable experience as their careers begin to blossom.
On the boys’ side, Ben Bird will be the Bulldogs’ Top runner again; as he proved to be one of the state’s top Class A runners as an eighth grader. As a freshman this season, he’ll be targeting last season’s State Champion Greyson Piseno from Billings Central.
Bird has been working on his craft all summer practicing on some tough terrain and participating in some of Montana’s premiere open running events and doing well. It’ll be Piseno and Bird In the top two all season long. Should make out to be a good rivalry for 2023.
When asked about his off season training Bird explained, “I live out toward Soap Creek and the Fort Smith area. The terrain is tough with plenty hills. I also won the 1500m in Big Sky State Games.”
I asked what his goals are for the 2023 season and he explained “Just to improve my times from last year and stay disciplined and consistent, and to win the State championship as a team and as an individual.”
Curious about the growing rivalry between Bird and Billings Central’s Piseno, I asked what his strategy was to defeat Piseno. H,e explained “Just to keep him in my sights and try and get ahead on the last stretch.” He noted there is another runner from Havre named Caleb Tomac “that’ll be right with us.” We’re in for another great season of Bulldogs Cross Country.
