Hardin Cross Country practice is well underway with their first meet taking place at Billings Amend Park at noon, Friday, Aug. 25. Hardin returns they’re young nucleus of harriers.

Hardin brings back their defending State Champion Karis Brightwings-Pease; who won the title as just an eighth grader. Officially a high schooler now, all of Class ‘A’ will be targeting to beat her times.

