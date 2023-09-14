The Laurel Locomotives hosted the Hardin Bulldogs under the Friday night lights on a rainy Sept. 8, evening. Hardin would have a few close plays to get into the endzone but failed to execut. Laurel was on a roll and did not look back as they shut out the Bulldogs 40-0.
Hardin would receive the kick from Laurel to start out the game and the Bulldogs would go three and out and be forced to punt to the Locomotives. Laurel would come out firing to start the game early. Laurel’s Bo Younger would start out the game with a big gain taking it to Laurel’s redzone. The following play Younger would punch it home with a 5-yard sideline run to put 6 on the board for Laurel. The extra point was successful.
Hardin would pick it up with their second possession but be forced to punt again to Laurel. Laurel would connect with a big pass from Schwinn to Cameron McCallister to get close to the end zone. The Bulldogs would show some resilience as Hardin’s Wesley Walks sacked Schwinn for a 13-yard loss. The Locomotives would push a little closer to the end zone but fail to get the touchdown. Laurel put 3 more on the board to make the score 10-0 in the first.
To start the second quarter both teams would display good defense, but Laurel would get loose on a 55-yard pass from Schwinn to McCallister at the two-minute mark in the quarter. A couple plays later, Schwinn would connect with tight end Prokowski for a 7-yard touchdown pass, making the score 17-0. Laurel’s Owen Adams would have numerous touchback kicks making it difficult for Hardin to get in their territory; Laurel got possession with seconds left in the quarter and Adams would kick a 45-yard field goal making the score 20-0 going into the locker rooms for the half.
Laurel started the second half hot again. Two minutes into the half, Schwinn would connect with McCallister again to get a big gain and a touchdown making the score 27-0. Miles Wells would get a big gain on the ground with a 60-yard run getting Hardin close to the endzone. Wells’ run excited the Hardin faithful in a roar to shed some light on a bleak night. Hardin would go four and out and Laurel would take over the ball in Hardin territory.
With 5:06 left in the third, McCallister received another touchdown pass making the score 33-0. Laurel missed the 2-point conversion attempt. The Locomotives showed some great defense in the quarter holding the Bulldogs scoreless. With 3-minutes left in the third, Laurel’s quarterback would roll to his right and find Isaiah Bird for a short touchdown pass making the score 40-0. In the fourth quarter, Hardin would get close to the end zone once again, but fumble it and Laurel recovered.
Wells had another great game for Hardin and Laurel’s Cameron McCallister was also impressive with 4 touchdown receptions. Hardin will take on Sidney at home Friday.
