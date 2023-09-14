gamephoto

Hardin defenders try to chase down a Laurel receiver, a scene that would repeat itself several times in last week’s 40-0 loss to Laurel.

 Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Locomotives hosted the Hardin Bulldogs under the Friday night lights on a rainy Sept. 8, evening. Hardin would have a few close plays to get into the endzone but failed to execut. Laurel was on a roll and did not look back as they shut out the Bulldogs 40-0.

Hardin would receive the kick from Laurel to start out the game and the Bulldogs would go three and out and be forced to punt to the Locomotives. Laurel would come out firing to start the game early. Laurel’s Bo Younger would start out the game with a big gain taking it to Laurel’s redzone. The following play Younger would punch it home with a 5-yard sideline run to put 6 on the board for Laurel. The extra point was successful.

