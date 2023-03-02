Virginia Kay Sprenger Weekley of Hardin, Montana passed away on February 22, 2023, in her sleep at the age of 82. She was born to Theodore (Ted) and Bertha Sprenger on April 29, 1940, in Hardin. She joined two siblings and was later joined by two more siblings.
In 1961 she married Manual Ray Weekley in California where she worked on a Naval Airbase, and they eventually moved to Missouri. From this union a son, Karl, was born. They later divorced and Virginia moved back to Hardin in 1987 and worked for the Justice Court until she retired. She was a wonderful companion to our mom, Bertha.
Virginia loved God and loved the church. She attended faithfully and always brought a smile and warm encouragement to others in her church family. She went regularly to Christ Evangelical & Reformed church in Hardin, Montana, and was an active participant in worship, Bible studies, the Ladies’ Guild and brought her signature joy to church functions and events.She is survived by her only son Karl Ray Weekley (partner Jeannie), two granddaughters; Kristy and Kara, three great grandchildren, her siblings Betty (John) Ranney, Robert Sprenger, Patricia (Darrel) Pilkington, and Terry Sprenger (partner Carla). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bullis Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Services will be presented by Rev. John Schreier on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Bullis Mortuary and a reception will follow the graveside service at E&R Church. Please join us.
