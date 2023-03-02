Weekley, Virginia

Virginia Kay Sprenger Weekley of Hardin, Montana passed away on February 22, 2023, in her sleep at the age of 82. She was born to Theodore (Ted) and Bertha Sprenger on April 29, 1940, in Hardin. She joined two siblings and was later joined by two more siblings.

In 1961 she married Manual Ray Weekley in California where she worked on a Naval Airbase, and they eventually moved to Missouri. From this union a son, Karl, was born. They later divorced and Virginia moved back to Hardin in 1987 and worked for the Justice Court until she retired. She was a wonderful companion to our mom, Bertha.

