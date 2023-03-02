Arlie Stops At Pretty Places

Arlie Stops (At Pretty Places) Sr. “Old Hawk” Chilaxte' Xaaliiush, passed away in Billings Clinic Hospital after a long illness on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Rosary was recited at Bullis Mortuary Tuesday. Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 10AM at St. Dennis Catholic Parish, Crow Agency, MT. Burial with military honors followed at Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangement.