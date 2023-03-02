Arlie Stops (At Pretty Places) Sr. “Old Hawk” Chilaxte' Xaaliiush, passed away in Billings Clinic Hospital after a long illness on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Rosary was recited at Bullis Mortuary Tuesday. Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 10AM at St. Dennis Catholic Parish, Crow Agency, MT. Burial with military honors followed at Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangement.
He was born on August 18, 1932 in Crow Agency, MT, son of John Stops and Dorothy Big Lake Stops Hugs. He was raised by grandparents Percy and Gertrude (Bear Crane) Stops and attended schools in Crow Agency, and Busby, MT. He was a member and child of the Greasy Mouth Clan.
He met Ernestine Bravo Stops while stationed at Carswell AFB, married December 7, 1952, in Fort Worth, TX. They lived there for 5 years then moved to Dallas, TX where they made their home. They moved to Crow Agency, MT in November 1968 where he has since resided.
Arlie was an active member of St. Dennis Catholic Parish. He retired as a welder from Apsaalooke Sarpy Creek Coal Mine, BIA of Crow Agency, proud owner and manager of Shake & Burger Hut from 1980 and 2012 and supervisor at Carpet Mill Factory. Arlie was gifted with many skills in carpentry, plumbing, construction, and auto-mechanics.
Arlie was a member of St. Dennis Crow Hymn Choir, Order of Eastern Star and Al Bedoo Shrine‘s Black Horse Patrol traveling and participating in many exhibitions. He was instrumental in supporting community schools and providing winter needs for classrooms. He was an artist in woodworking and leather craftsmanship. As a direct descendent of Chief Pretty Eagle, he was given the right to make arrows, war bonnets and other Crow regalia. He was often sought out for this. He was an avid gardener, growing flowers, cactus and vegetables. An avid painter, skilled in sketching and oil painting portraits and landscapes. Arlie shared these hobbies with family and friends. He was an avid bowler, often setting and breaking record scores. Most notably 700 series and participating annually at the BIA Bowling Tournaments. He proudly paraded horseback in the Annual Crow Fair Parades. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force during Korean War Era, often being asked to attend functions for Native American Veterans. He was the eldest in the Reno District and presided over various ceremonies and clan functions.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Ernestine Bravo Stops, son Robert Lee Stops; parents John Stops and Dorothy Hugs, adopted mother Pearl Hogan; brothers Robert Stops, Joseph Bear Cloud, Francis Bear Claw, Victor Singer and Ted Hogan; sisters Verna Rogers, Violet Hugs, Rose Chesarek, Naomi and Alethea Stops; granddaughter Jessie Marie Rodriguez; grandsons Clarence (Josh) and Kenneth Bruce Brien and Wayne Brien, great granddaughter Elcee Stops.
Survivors include his children; Theresa Mason, Gloria (Rudolph) Martinez, Arlie John, Jr., Deanna (Terry) Dennis, Glenda (Marvin) Dawes, Duawayne, Michael Ernest (Denise), Ardie (Julie) and Charlie (Theresa) Stops; raised as his own Erica Stops and Rlee Morrison; brothers Elias (Theodean) and Leo (Tammy) Hugs; sisters Deanna Stops At Pretty Camps, Clara Hugs and Beldean Small, as well as 40 grandchildren, 118 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren; adopted family bothers Clifford (Ardith) Birdinground, Burton (Randean) Pretty On Top, Shawn Real Bird, Dylan (Julia) Jefferson and Marlon (Debbie) Passes; sisters Ramona Real Bird and Ursula (Barry) Russell; sons Leon Milda, Bruce (Amy) Other Medicine and Glen (Rhonda) Elhardt; daughters Bobaleen Red Star, Annie Snell, Denise (Michael) Stops and Sandra Stops.
Extended families Alberta and Etheleen Two Dogs, Jeff and Edward Iron Cloud and Locke family of Porcupine, SD, Big Lake and Bear Crane; children of Katherine Old Crow, Melvin Stops, Francis Bear Claw, Mary Agnes Shane, Agnes Pretty On Top, Christine Stewart and Pretty Eagle descendants, and many godchildren, too numerous to mention individually; know you’re not forgotten.
Special friends Chairman Frank (Jade) White Clay, Shawn (Diana) BackBone, Dave (Bonnie) Graber, Mary Louise Laforge, Charlene (Mark) Johnson and Holly Lange.
Special thanks to Dr. Clark, Crow Hospital, Billings Clinic Hospital doctors and nursing staff, Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana, Bear Tooth and AMR Ambulance Service and all St. Dennis Parish priests. We apologize if we missed anyone as our family and friends are large and too numerous to mention.