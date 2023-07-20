babybump

More and more women in Montana are seeking a midwife instead of giving birth in a hopsital.

Ashley Jones’ three children were born in three different places — a hospital, a birth center, and at home.

Jones, who is 31 and lives in Belgrade, Montana, said she had “zero control over what was going on” during her hospital birth. Jones wanted a midwife to help deliver her third child, and after finding one she clicked with, she decided to go with a home birth.

