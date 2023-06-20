The annual White River Cheyenne Indian Days will be held at the Busby Powwow Grounds June 22-25. This traditional powwow features dancers and drums, games, horse races, and competitions. Grand Entries will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There will be handgames, horseshoes, cornhole competitions, gourd dancing, and an archery competition. The Health Run and Walk commemorates the Battle Where the Girl Saved Her Brother and will be held at the Rosebud Battlefield on June 24, at 9 a.m. To sign up, contact Sharlene Evans at (406) 740-0089.

