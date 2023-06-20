The annual White River Cheyenne Indian Days will be held at the Busby Powwow Grounds June 22-25. This traditional powwow features dancers and drums, games, horse races, and competitions. Grand Entries will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
There will be handgames, horseshoes, cornhole competitions, gourd dancing, and an archery competition. The Health Run and Walk commemorates the Battle Where the Girl Saved Her Brother and will be held at the Rosebud Battlefield on June 24, at 9 a.m. To sign up, contact Sharlene Evans at (406) 740-0089.
The Victory Dance commemorates the Battle Where Long Hair Was Rubbed Out. All Veterans and Servicemen are encouraged to participate.
The annual archery competition/arrow throwback event will start at 9 a.m. on Friday. To sign up for the competition, contact Damion Killsback (406) 855-8072. The annual Traditional Buffalo Feed will be on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Vendors are invited to be at the powwow and are encouraged to contact Lori Killsontop (406) 679-6725 for more information. The powwow is sponsored by the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council, the Northern Cheyenne Housing Authority, the Northern Cheyenne Board of Health, and the Onehahe Society.
For information about the handgame tournaments, contact Alice Walks Along at (406) 720-0159; horse races — David Roundstone, (928) 640-3846; horseshoes and cornhole, Vernon Little Bear (406) 679-4671; dance specials, Tia Clown (406) 679-4002.
