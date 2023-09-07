ussmontana

The crew of the USS Montana.

A special celebration honoring the USS Montana Committee for instilling the U.S. Navy’s newest submarine with a sense of place, history, and culture – reflecting Treasure State’s heritage and values – is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Montana Capitol Rotunda.

At the celebration, the Montana Historical Society Board of Trustees will present the Committee with the Heritage Guardian Award, which recognizes significant contributions to the preservation and presentation of Montana.

