Crow Tribe Chairman Frank White Clay and members of his administration met with U.S. Senator Jon Tester on March 3 to discuss how the groups will work together to build out water systems, according to a Facebook post from the Senator.
The discussions follow the announcement that the Tribe will receive a $30,000,000 from the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and as part of the fulfillment of the Crow Tribe Water Settlement.
“There’s no more basic need than clean water, and I’m hell-bent on making sure every community in our state can reliably access it,” Sen. Tester wrote. “Today, Chairman Frank White Clay and I discussed the Crow Tribe Water Settlement and how we’ll keep working together to build out our water systems,” he added, which was about two weeks ago from this publication.
The news stems from an early Feb. Announcement from the Department of the Interior that the federal government would allocate nearly $580 million to continue fulfilling settlements of Indian water rights claims using funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Reclamation Water Settlements Fund.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests more than $13 billion directly in Tribal communities across the country. That includes $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund, which will help deliver long-promised water resources to Tribes, certainty to all their non-Native neighbors, and a solid foundation for future economic development for entire communities dependent on common water resources.
In addition to the Crow Tribe Water Rights Settlement, the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes will see $156,937,00 through their Montana Water Rights Protection Act, and the Blackfeet Tribe will snag $45,279,00.
The Department of Interior will allocate nearly $460 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund this year for settlements enacted prior to November 15, 2021, and $120 million from the Reclamation Water Settlement Fund.
BHCN got the chance to speak with Sen. Tester, and in that time we asked him mostly about the water settlement — scratching the surface on some of its complexity.
They are very complicated and it takes years and years, if not decades to get them through the state legislature, get them through the federal government, and the Tribe has to vote on them, and it’s no easy lift.
I was actually in the state legislature when we passed the Crow Tribe water settlement, and I was a U.S. Senator when we passed it on the federal level because it was a number of years after we had passed it at the state level.
It’s a complicated document, but what we were able to do in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I’ve worked on it with five other republicans and four other democrats to craft this bill — was to put some money in for water settlements because they’re a big issue all over the west. And Montana is no exception, and every tribe has a water settlement...
What we did with the bipartisan infrastructure bill is we put $30 million towards that Crow Tribe water settlement to uphold the federal government’s responsibility for that water settlement.
Look, I’m a farmer, I understand agriculture and I understand how important it is to have access to clean water in the communities that I support to have access to clean waters. We also have a constitutional [inaudible] responsibility to Native Americans and in this particular case, the Crow people. That’s why we put these dollars in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, and I’m going to continue to work with local communities and the Crow Tribe and other tribes to make sure that the government upholds their end of these agreements.
I saw in a former press release with dollar amounts that had dramatically changed from what will now be distributed. Why is that?
So what these water settlements go through — they pass through the state, they pass through the federal government, and there’s a negotiation process the whole time, both at the state level and at the federal level. The water court is at the state level. It’s through the Department of the Interior, mainly, at the federal level.
And through those negotiations, the dollar figure is adjusted. In other words, they will move money in, move money out — based on the negotiations that are happening between the tribe and the Department of the Interior. Once they get those negotiations done and the Department of Interior has signed off on it and agrees with the bill, then we can take it up in congress and get it passed.
It never has happened where we pass a bill and the Department of Interior has opposed it. So it is really important that the tribe negotiates in good faith, and during those negotiations that dollar figure will go up or go down. In the particular case of the Salish Kootenai water settlement, that water went down but the land that was transferred to the Salish Kootenai Tribe went up, in the form of bison range. That was part of the deal that Sen. Daines negotiated, by the way.
Is there anything else you’d like to talk about, pertaining to Big Horn County?
Last week, we secured for roads and bridges — just a little over $1 million specifically for the Crow to build roads and bridges on the reservation. It has been a bone of contention for some time that... roads will never get rebuilt in Indian Country. Infrastructure is important everywhere. We’re making sure that businesses have access to good roads and bridges, and family access is really important.... That’s why this money was out there — also part of, by the way, the bipartisan infrastructure bill. And it was a carveout specifically for Indian Country, with a bigger number than $1 million it’s spread out to tribes throughout the country.
END OF INTERVIEW
In related news, the Crow Agency non-profit — Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation — is facilitating applications to funds for homeowners to replace wells and septic systems for single-family owner-occupied homes. The purpose of the funds is to provide access to safe water and sanitation for homeowners.
Please contact Tim Real Bird, who is the CDBG-CV WASH Navigator for questions regarding the application, at 406 679 3745 or trealbird@plentydoorscdc.onmicrosoft.com