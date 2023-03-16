Sen. Tester and Crow Chairman Frank White Clay

Sen. Tester meets with Crow Chairman Frank White Clay and members of his administration on March 3 to discuss how the groups will work together to build out water systems.

 Courtesy of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's team

Crow Tribe Chairman Frank White Clay and members of his administration met with U.S. Senator Jon Tester on March 3 to discuss how the groups will work together to build out water systems, according to a Facebook post from the Senator.

The discussions follow the announcement that the Tribe will receive a $30,000,000 from the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and as part of the fulfillment of the Crow Tribe Water Settlement.