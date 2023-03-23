Mildred Old Crow

A Hardin couple is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 6-year-old Apsáalooke girl.

Veronica Tierza Dust and Roseen Shantel Lincoln, previously named in court documents as Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, have been charged in Big Horn County District Court with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. The charges came more than two years after investigators found the body of Mildred Old Crow in a trailer near Garryowen.