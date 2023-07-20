parks

This was the scene at South Park Saturday as Shakespeare in the Parks presented The Three Musketeers in Hardin.

“One for All! And All for One!” was shouted multiple times in South Park last Saturday evening as Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presented their swashbuckling performance of The Three Musketeers.

A crowd of more than 150 gathered in lawn chairs and on picnic blankets to be transported to 17th century France where the King’s Guard, known as the Musketeers, are charged with foiling a plot by the conniving Cardinal Richelieu to wrest power from King Louis XIII. Brady Roebling was on hand to draw Musketeer Mustaches on any willing recruits and by the time the show started there were too many mustachioed theatregoers to count. Flame BBQ and South County Snow Cones kept the audience well-fed and cooled off as community members greeted friends they had not seen in too long.

