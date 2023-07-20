“One for All! And All for One!” was shouted multiple times in South Park last Saturday evening as Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presented their swashbuckling performance of The Three Musketeers.
A crowd of more than 150 gathered in lawn chairs and on picnic blankets to be transported to 17th century France where the King’s Guard, known as the Musketeers, are charged with foiling a plot by the conniving Cardinal Richelieu to wrest power from King Louis XIII. Brady Roebling was on hand to draw Musketeer Mustaches on any willing recruits and by the time the show started there were too many mustachioed theatregoers to count. Flame BBQ and South County Snow Cones kept the audience well-fed and cooled off as community members greeted friends they had not seen in too long.
Children and adults alike thrilled to the sword fights, comedic bits and imaginative adventuring brought by 12 skilled and stalwart members of the MSIP Acting Company. Underwritten by a multitude of Montana organizations, residents and friends of Big Horn County and Hardin generously contributed to make this year’s performance a reality here in Hardin. Thank you again to our many local sponsors! And much appreciation for the City of Hardin and the city public works staff who keep our park beautiful and the playground equipment well-lubricated.
MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Rocky Mountain West. If you missed our show, fear not because the touring acting company will be setting up their stage in many more nearby towns in the coming weeks. For the most up to date tour schedule visit shakespeareintheparks.org or call 406—994-3310.
