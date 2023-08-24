Following stories about the presence of more than 200 unmarked graves at the Canadian Indian residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, the Board of Directors at St. Labre in Ashland decided to form an independent commission to address any possibility that this could have happened at any of the boarding schools operated by St. Labre during the past.

The Board formed an independent commission to investigate the potential for unmarked and/or undocumented graves at any of the schools operated by St. Labre, including the main campus at Ashland, Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy at St. Xavier, and the St. Charles Mission School at Pryor. The commission’s goal is to obtain a thorough, fact-based, and unbiased review of the history at those locations. The five-member Commission is independent of the Board and is continuing to review available records and provide public listening sessions at various locations throughout the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations.

