Following stories about the presence of more than 200 unmarked graves at the Canadian Indian residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, the Board of Directors at St. Labre in Ashland decided to form an independent commission to address any possibility that this could have happened at any of the boarding schools operated by St. Labre during the past.
The Board formed an independent commission to investigate the potential for unmarked and/or undocumented graves at any of the schools operated by St. Labre, including the main campus at Ashland, Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy at St. Xavier, and the St. Charles Mission School at Pryor. The commission’s goal is to obtain a thorough, fact-based, and unbiased review of the history at those locations. The five-member Commission is independent of the Board and is continuing to review available records and provide public listening sessions at various locations throughout the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations.
The Commission consists of five members, two of whom are St. Labre Board members who volunteered because of their interest, expertise, and/or connection to the community. The other three members are independent, meaning that neither they nor any immediate family member is a current or former member of the St. Labre Board or related boards, is not a current or former employee of St. Labre or any St. Labre affiliate, and has not received direct or indirect compensation from St. Labre or any St. Labre affiliate within the past five years, apart from Commission-related expense reimbursements and stipends. As the investigation continues, the Commission has hired an independent research firm to review documents, records, and local history related to St. Labre.
According to St. Labre Director Curtis Yarlott the records research is still ongoing, and the Commission has held several more listening sessions with populations identified as potentially having information that would be helpful to the thoroughness of the investigation.
The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has indicated that it may have historical records in its’ possession. The Commission is hopeful that the historical researcher will be given access to those records.
The timeline at present is to complete and deliver a report to the St. Labre Board after the first of the year. If the listening sessions and /or the document research reveals information that requires it, the timeline will be extended to ensure that is complete and accurate.
To ensure participation by the Tribes most affected by St. Labre’s history, Dr. Pease represents the Crow Tribe and Dr. Richard Littlebear is a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe. The Tribe is requesting additional representation of its’ members by individuals chosen by them to participate in the investigation.
The listening sessions were scheduled to seek the oral histories of those who may have attended or who are descendants of those who may have attended one of the boarding schools. Due to the shortness of the timeline for the original listening sessions, more sessions have been scheduled and attended by members of both tribes. For those unable to attend, a form may be submitted to
Little Big Horn College Attn: Dr. Janine Pease 8645 Weaver Drive Crow Agency MT 59022.
The Northern Cheyenne tribe has offered resources to assist with the investigation for the potential of unmarked graves, including cultural surveyors, mental health professionals to be available at listening sessions, and culturally appropriate removal of remains if any should be located during the investigations. Vice President Ernest Littlemouth is acting as liaison between the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the Commission investigating the history of the boarding schools through Yarlott. Littlemouth is asking that the Tribe be directly involved in the investigation and has asked Yarlott to inform him promptly if there are any new developments in the investigation and to be involved in any meetings related to the investigation.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.