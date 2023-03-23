St. Joseph’s Church Hardin honors members who are 80 years and older

Back row L-R: George Chavez, Genie Thorberg, Gloria Menke, Father Cally Front row L-R: Juliette Stookey, Tom Fortune, Bob and Pearl Vandersloot, Joan Noyes, Etta Kollekowski Not pictured: Letty Hogan, Lorraine Kuntz, Caroline Reile-Renz, and RJ Stookey
Sunday, March 19 was the feast day of St. Joseph, the husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. St. Joseph is the patron saint of the catholic Church in Hardin as the name goes: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hardin.
The Church used the occasion of the celebration of the feast of St. Joseph to recognize and honor members who are 80 years and older. The pastor of the Church, Rev. Cally Igwenagu in his homily during the Holy Mass said that to be 80 years on earth is a blessing as old age is a gift from God. He appreciated the honorees for the great services they have offered to the church and to the Hardin community all these years. He prayed that God may grant them good health and many more happy years on earth.
During reception after the Holy Mass, the chairman of the parish council, Jim Seykora on behalf of the parish council and the entire parish congratulated the honorees and presented to each of them a certificate of appreciation.
The members that were honored are: Gloria Menke (81 years old), Genie Thornberg (82 years old), Juliette Stookey (82 years old) Caroline Renz (84 years old), Pearl Vandersloot (85 years old), Bob Vandersloot (86 years old) George Chevez (86 years old), Etta Kollekowski (87 years old), Joan Noyes (88 years old), Letty Hogan(90 years old), RK Stookey (91) Tom Fortune ( 92 years old).