From above, Earth appears as a water planet with more than 71 percent of its surface covered with this vital resource for life. Water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. It inspires art and music.

Chief Dull Knife College & Woodenlegs Library will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. “Water/Ways” will be on view Sept. 20 through Nov. 3.

