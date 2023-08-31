From above, Earth appears as a water planet with more than 71 percent of its surface covered with this vital resource for life. Water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. It inspires art and music.
Chief Dull Knife College & Woodenlegs Library will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. “Water/Ways” will be on view Sept. 20 through Nov. 3.
“Water/Ways” explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.
The exhibition includes interactives that will help visitors explore the deep connections between water, work, traditions, and faith. For example, a touchable relief map of the Elwha River watershed in Washington allows visitors to feel how terrain creates a watershed. Another interactive called “How Much Water” shows how many gallons of water it takes to grow or produce a variety of familiar goods from milk to chicken to blue jeans. “Water/Ways” also includes two multimedia kiosks that provide a variety of short videos about water as a natural resource and its influence on the environment and human culture.
“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially and spiritually in our own community,” said Adrienne Violett, library director. “We have developed local exhibitions that center Northern Cheyenne perspectives and relationships with water to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition. We want to start conversations about water and will offer a place where those that would like to contribute can record their stories to be part of the collective oral histories housed at the library.”
“Additionally, our website highlights all of the contributions that Cheyenne scholars have made to the academic conversation about water,” she said.
“Water/Ways” was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It was inspired by an exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (www.amnh.org), and the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul (www.smm.org), in collaboration with Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland; The Field Museum, Chicago; Instituto Sangari, Sao Paulo, Brazil; National Museum of Australia, Canberra; Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada; San Diego Natural History Museum; and Science Centre Singapore with PUB Singapore.
SITES has been sharing the wealth of Smithsonian collections and research programs with millions of people outside Washington, D.C., for more than 70 years. SITES connects Americans to their shared cultural heritage through a wide range of exhibitions about art, science and history, which are shown wherever people live, work and play. For exhibition description and tour schedules, visit www.sites.si.edu.
