Based on public inquiry, Sheriff King would like to formally announce that the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office will be moving from its current location in the Big Horn County Court House to the Little Big Horn Center. Details of this move are still under review, such as the date of the move, depending upon the completion of the remodeling of the Little Big Horn Center.
Discussions with the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners are ongoing as to the size of the space that would be made available to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff King has brought it to the attention of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners that utilizing the entire building would give the Sheriff’s Office more room to perform their day-to-day duties, and more efficiently. Duties such as but not limited to; secure records storage, evidence control, ability to conduct separate interviews of victims and suspects, etc.
In addition to the proposal of the Sheriff’s Office utilizing the entire building, a resolution has been submitted to the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners by Sheriff King renaming the Little Big Horn Center. That resolution calls for the renaming of the building to memorialize the late T. Larson Medicine Horse.
T. Larson Medicine Horse was the first Native American elected sheriff to serve Big Horn County. He was also the first Native American elected sheriff to serve in the state of Montana. Larson served the residents of Big Horn County through four continuous terms in office.
Sheriff King has proposed to honor Larson’s service and dedication by having the newly completed and remodeled Little Big Horn Center be renamed by Larson’s widow Patty Medicine Horse.
It is also worth noting that the Hardin Seniors will meet with the County Commissioners on Thursday, March 23 to discuss the move and their continued frustrations with it. The Hardin Seniors are asking whoever is interested to attend. An Oct. 13, 2022 BHCN report details a previous meeting between the groups.