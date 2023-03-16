Based on public inquiry, Sheriff King would like to formally announce that the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office will be moving from its current location in the Big Horn County Court House to the Little Big Horn Center. Details of this move are still under review, such as the date of the move, depending upon the completion of the remodeling of the Little Big Horn Center.

Discussions with the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners are ongoing as to the size of the space that would be made available to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff King has brought it to the attention of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners that utilizing the entire building would give the Sheriff’s Office more room to perform their day-to-day duties, and more efficiently. Duties such as but not limited to; secure records storage, evidence control, ability to conduct separate interviews of victims and suspects, etc.