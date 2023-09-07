skeeters

These mosquito larvae are eating a fatal last meal: the seed meal of certain mustard plants, which may offer a biobased approach to controlling the biting pests. (Photo by Lina Flora-Weiler, ARS)

Scientists with the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have shown that seed meal from plants in the mustard family can kill mosquito larvae, which start their lives in stagnant water before emerging into winged adults that take to the air in search of a blood meal.

The findings, recently published in the journal Scientific Reports, open the door to a biobased approach to controlling the biting insect pests. Adult female mosquitoes feed on the blood of people and other animal hosts to produce eggs. But more than just an itchy nuisance, the pest’s bite can also transmit debilitating diseases.

