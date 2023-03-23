Caleb and Jim Scott, like many of their fellow ranchers, talked about opening their own slaughterhouse from time to time. But the father and son duo have done just that, co-owning the S Ranch Meats company alongside family members Marcy Scott, Hannah Knudsen, and Sarah Verhelst.

The group purchased a plant that had been shut down since 1998, which is located East of Hardin. They remodeled it and started some operations before purchasing a warehouse in 2022, which is West of town, beside the old Heritage Acres Nursing Home.