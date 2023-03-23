Caleb and Jim Scott, like many of their fellow ranchers, talked about opening their own slaughterhouse from time to time. But the father and son duo have done just that, co-owning the S Ranch Meats company alongside family members Marcy Scott, Hannah Knudsen, and Sarah Verhelst.
The group purchased a plant that had been shut down since 1998, which is located East of Hardin. They remodeled it and started some operations before purchasing a warehouse in 2022, which is West of town, beside the old Heritage Acres Nursing Home.
Their timing was such that they missed the boat to capitalize on beef demands from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are up and running and growing, nonetheless. Even before COVID took grip of the world and the beef industry with it, the father-son duo says there was a high demand for local slaughter facilities and that the time is ripe to serve consumers who want to know where their meat is coming from.
“During COVID, all of the custom slaughter facilities — no one could get meat,” Caleb said. “Meat was through the roof, so you couldn’t hardly get a beef in. But even before COVID hit, it was like that. It was very tough. I mean, if you were going to butcher a kill spot at a kill facility, you’re talking three months out.”
At that time, too, cattle production was at peak, while there are now much fewer cattle available, Caleb added.
“I think with the economy the way it is right now and with interest rates the way they are, people aren’t keeping back the extra cattle to run through a plant. They’re just selling them all to get their money. So there’s a lot less opportunity out there on the market today, For Custom kill” Caleb said.
The pandemic also burdened the new owners with shipment delays as they worked to take flight. It took six months to receive coolers for the plant and four months to even get proper doors.
“It really slowed down the process quite a bit, not to mention the prices of everything. Availability went down pretty hard, but also the price of everything went way up,” Caleb said.
He added: “It was more of a challenge, and then you had to kind of mismatch equipment a little bit to get everything done, just because certain things that weren’t available weren’t ever going to come back in stock.”
But now, the group has weathered the storm and they are on their way to establishing themselves amongst their customers and contributors, and in their desired markets. Beyond direct to consumer, the group is beginning to ship products to customers, and they’ve already shipped beef to people in Texas and in California, the two said, for example.
The company also sells to grocery stores, local restaurants, and they store meat for customers in their warehouse space for a fee.
“We can cut up a lot more than we can sell at this point. So it’s nice to have people bring us the cattle, and it’s also nice to have it be in the community...I mean, people were hauling their beef all the way to Miles City, hauling their beef all the way to Columbus. So it’s a nice thing for the community as well,” Caleb said.
There’s a few more, smaller plants popping up now, he explained. “I think with COVID, it showed how vulnerable the food supply is. So there’s been some grants and government subsidies and things to try to get some of these smaller plants up and going.... the grocery stores were empty, and no one could get meat. And these would be the kinds of places that would probably sustain some of the people in the community, if something like that ever happened again.”
The pandemic also showed the S Ranch owners how much money the mega companies were making off of their products.
“So us as ranchers, we basically take the prices that we’re given from them,” Caleb said. “Right now, the cattle numbers are down, so we’re getting a little bit more of a foothold to get a little bit more money for our cattle, but the price of meat hasn’t really changed. So it shows how much money they were making over the last 10 years. They make a lot of money. Right now, the margins are getting a little tighter. But it won’t last long. They’re pretty smart and they know how to manipulate the market. They know how to slow the change-speeds down and do all that, to make it so they’re not losing money very long.”
Still, S Ranch does not aim to compete with the major packing facilities, but rather to service people interested in quality meat and a healthy, understood product. This ranching family routinely saw very high grades from the big meat packers, and they wondered why they shouldn’t sell directly to the consumer.
“For us, it’s like we own [the cattle] from the time they are born to the time they come here, and all the way to people’s plate,” Caleb said. “That’s a unique thing because a lot of people own meat shops and there’s a lot of people that own ranches, but there’s hardly anybody that owns both. So we have 100% control through the process.”
A plant like S Ranch might process 25 head a week compared with 10,000 head a week at a larger facility.
Caleb noted a recent legislative win for ranchers like himself, where packers would see tighter restrictions about labeling their meat as a “Product of USA.” Current U.S. Department of Agriculture rules allow meatpackers to voluntarily use the “Product of USA” label as long as the product was packaged within the U.S. — even if the meat or poultry was imported from another country, according to a recent report from Montana Public Radio.
“I mean, the U.S. has some of the best meat and the highest restrictions, and the safest products. It would be nice to see the premiums for something like that,” Caleb said.
Those interested in purchasing meat from S Ranch can browse packaged meat for sale at the warehouse. Electronic Benefit Transfer is accepted, and there is also merchandise for sale.
“We have to find people that truly want to know where their meat comes from, and they probably want a little bit better of a product,” Caleb said.
“Everyone always talks about it — if you could do your own slaughterhouse,” Jim said. “But it’s hard. It’s not easy. But we’re doing it.”