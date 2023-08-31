Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton has reached an agreement for a one year suspension and probation of his Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST) Certification following an alleged domestic disturbance incident last fall.
The incident, according to a Montana Department of Justice report, occurred last October when Fulton and his wife were in an argument after allegedly consuming alcohol. According to the report, Fulton wouldn’t give his wife back her phone and attempted to prevent her from contacting law enforcement.
The few details made public about this case were part of the Integrity Report published by the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council. It was Case #79 out of 84 cases involving Montana law enforcement in the report.
According to the report, a Sheriff was involved in an argument with his wife after they both had been consuming alcohol. The wife contacted law enforcement, stating that the Sheriff would not give her phone back, attempting to prevent her from contacting law enforcement. The Sheriff was evasive with law enforcement when they responded to his home. The officer and POST entered into a settlement agreement, wherein his POST certification would be placed on a one-year, stayed suspension on probation conditions.
A spokeswoman for the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council said that the agreement amounts to a “suspended sentence,” and as long as there are no further incidents during the probationary period no enforcement action will take place.
POST is a board or council of people appointed by the Governor to set the minimum educational requirements for police officers. This certification is required to be a member of law enforcement in Montana.
