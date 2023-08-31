fulton

Alan Fulton

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton has reached an agreement for a one year suspension and probation of his Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST) Certification following an alleged domestic disturbance incident last fall.

The incident, according to a Montana Department of Justice report, occurred last October when Fulton and his wife were in an argument after allegedly consuming alcohol. According to the report, Fulton wouldn’t give his wife back her phone and attempted to prevent her from contacting law enforcement.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters