pastgreenwalt

Sharon Greenwalt, shown in the the green wool sheath dress with jacket in a color-coordinated plaid and matching accessories.

Aug. 27, 1959The top stories in The Hardin Tribune-Herald this week in 1959:

Winners of 4-H contests given awards at Fair Night ShowThe style review and 4-H Showmanship sweepstakes were the principal events of the night show which climaxed the annual Youth Fair here last week.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters