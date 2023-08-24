Aug. 27, 1959The top stories in The Hardin Tribune-Herald this week in 1959:
Winners of 4-H contests given awards at Fair Night ShowThe style review and 4-H Showmanship sweepstakes were the principal events of the night show which climaxed the annual Youth Fair here last week.
Miss Sharon Greenwalt was named to represent Big Horn County in the style show at the 4-H Congress. She appeared in a green wool sheath dress with a jacket in a color-coordinated plaid and matching accessories.
Richard Spomer won the Hardin Kiwanis Club award in the Showmanship sweepstakes. A member of the Community Hustlers 4-H club, Richard demonstrated his ability to display an animal with his fat lamb.
Second place went to Jolly Johnson of Kirby, with her two-year-old saddle horse.
Awards in the weight gain contest for fat beef, sponsored by the Hardin Elevator company, went to the following: First, Larry Fox, Community Hustlers, 2.69 lb. per day; second, Karen Maack, Halfway club, 1.95 lb. per day; third, Michael Wagenaar, Halfway club, 1.87 lb. per day.
A Lodge Grass girl took both first and third in the weight gain contest for fat lambs. She is Mary Nobett of the Little Horn Beef Rustlers and her two lambs averages .73 lbs. per day and .67 lbb. per day. Second place went to Frances Hawks of the Soap Creek club with an average gain of .70 lb. per day. Sponsor of this contest was the Tri-State Milling Company, Rapid City, S.D.
1959 Bulldogs grid squad inexperiencedCoach Dick Imer called his 1959 football squad young and inexperienced this week, on the eve of the first football practice of the season, but said if the boys show enough enthusiasm, they may hand out some surprises to thier opponents.
The experts will probably rate the Hardin eleven in the lower division in the conference, he added.
Suits will be issued tonight and Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. in the junior high gym and physical examinations for football will be held this Thursday evening, Coach Imer said.
The first practice of the season will be on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Another workout is scheduled for the same dat at 4:30 p.m.
Imer said several of the boys have been working out and getting in shape for football on their own during the last two weeks. He added that several from farms and ranches have told him they plan to come out for football this year.
Highway patorlman early observer on earthquake sceneThe two state highway patrolmen for this area, John Heath and Tom Sillen, were called to the earthquake zone early last week to help set up communications and take care of the traffic problems which quickly developed in the disaster area.
In an interview after his return, Mr. Heath said he was in the first car which entered the canyon after the bulldozers had cleared a road. The N.K. Construction company of Butte, doing roadwork nearby, quickly put all their heavy equipment to work to make a passable road out ot the hard-hit area just below Hebgen dam.
Heath said the highway patrol took out many of the uninjured survivors of the quake, while helicopters were used for the injured.
Afetr all the injured had been cared for, the pilot of one of the big army ‘copters took several patrolman, including Heath, up for a view of the fissure and slide.
The view from the air gave a clear picture of how the land had dropped, Heath stated, and how the reservoir had been tipped so that it is now lower on the east side and higher on the west. He spotted two trailers and four cars under water form the air.
Members, sponsors from county go to 4-H CongressA group of club members and sponsors left Monday morning to attend the 4-H Club Congress, which is being held in Bozeman this week.
A schedule of projects around which the program will center was announced. Each boy and girl will hear discussions on the following subjects:
Confidence for friendship; Learning to think scientifically; Learning to understand ourselves; well groomed, why not?; Photographs tell the story; what Makes a good meeting; So you’re a teacher!
Those who made the trip included Therman Spomer, John Spomer, Karen Maack, Shirley Williams, Judy Allen, Sharon Greenwalt, David Thomas, Terry Herman, Kay Torske, Walter Torske, Janice Flegler, Mrs. Dora Rides Horse and four r-H girls from the Crow reservation, Mrs. Pete Spomer, Harold Strobel and Howard J. Morton.
One of the automobiles used for transportation was loaned by Hardin Auto Company.
