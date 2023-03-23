The Big Horn County Museum has created a permanent display case for an existing exhibit, and installed a new exhibit, too, that features beadwork and Native American headdresses.
Curators displayed items for the new exhibit where the Janet Louise Jacobson Stevenson doll collection had lived for a number of years. Last Friday, the Museum placed the dolls into a dollhouse that was built specifically for the collection, said Executive Director Aleen Sellers.
Museum Assistant, Nigel L. Stewart and Assistant Director Jacy Hogan largely worked together to brainstorm the new display and implement it. Stewart chose many of the items that were previously located in storage, and Hogan decided how they should be arranged.
“We were looking through what we had in the back, and we noticed we had a lot of Native American beadwork and stuff, and not a lot of it was displayed,” Hogan said. “So we wanted to display the headdresses. Then we just kind of started building it around that.”
Items featured in the case are currently two beaded pipe bags and pipes, a Crow beaded bag, a small, beaded bag, beaded saddle bag, and Crow fans.
Additionally, there is one photo of a Tribal leader wearing a headdress, and more are scheduled to be installed in coming days.
Barney Old Coyote, the inscription reads: Crow Indian Wind Talker and the most decorated American Indian soldier of World War II, flying 72 missions and earning 17 awards. His decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 14 oak leaf clusters and the Silver Star.
Stewart was not able to comment by the time of publication, but Hogan said the items were properly handled with respect to Crow culture and customs.
Changes to exhibits at the Museum do not happen often, Sellers said.
“This year we had some loans coming up, we had the new display case for the dolls. It kind of just worked out to have two new exhibits come in... Our program room is the only one that really changes out all the time.”
The programming room accommodates traveling exhibits. In the fall, a traveling art exhibit will be displayed that the Museum receives annually. Currently, a display there features a prominent doctor in the world of vaccines, who is also from Ekalaka, Montana.
Outdoor buildings at the Museum will open to the public on May 1. The Museum will also host a Kids History Day on May 17.