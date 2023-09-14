HELENA — So far this year, FWP and its partners have inspected more than 86,000 watercraft for aquatic invasive species. Of those, 45 were mussel-fouled and more than 400 were found with aquatic weeds.

FWP and partner agencies, which include tribes, counties and conservation districts, operate more than 17 road-side watercraft inspection stations across the state. To find a watercraft inspection station or to learn more, go to

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters