teeth

A child shows her teeth to the camera after a dental hygiene check with Montana State University nursing students in Lame Deer.

BOZEMAN — Thanks to a partnership with a statewide nonprofit organization, Montana State University nursing students will gain valuable hands-on experience working in a new mobile dental clinic while helping provide care to underserved communities across Montana.

MSU’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing works with Smiles Across Montana, which recently acquired a modified 35-foot trailer that has been customized to contain a fully functional dentist’s office — complete with exam chairs, lights and instruments, an X-ray machine and teledentistry capabilities.

