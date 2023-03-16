The Lodge Grass Indians would pair up against the Columbus Cougars for the second time in the postseason, with the Cougars taking victory in the first meeting. Columbus would suffer an upset loss against the Wolf Point Wolves on a buzzer beater three.
In the first game between the two Southern B foes, Columbus would use their size to keep the Indians on the buckles and take the win to advance. Columbus didn’t veer away from their strategy from the first game. Columbus would pound the ball inside and get 13 points of their bigs in the first quarter.
Although the Indians were more defiant on defense against 6’9” Hayden Steffenson and 6’5” Michael Curl, the duo would get to the charity stripe often. Lodge Grass would show some resilience in the second and get some key baskets from Todd Amyotte, and LG would make them count at the foul line. Columbus would win the second 11-10 with the score was 34-21 at halftime.
Columbus would stick to their guns to start the second half of action and the Indians would wear down the bigs of Columbus, but the stellar guards of the Cougars decided to pursue some of the action. Mason Meier and Mike Courts hit some big threes and carved the defense of the Indians to get to the line and have a high percentage, to keep the deficit comfortable.
Columbus would defeat Lodge Grass 68-47 in the end and advance to semifinals consolation game. Lodge Grass was led by Lance Little Nest with 20 points, followed by Chiefy Little Light with 6 and Todd Amyotte’s 5 points.
Columbus;;23;11;19;15;—;68
Lodge Grass;;11;10;10;16;—;47
COLUMBUS: Mason Meier 19; Hayden Steffenson 18; Mike Courts 13; Michael Curl 11; Cash Kramer 7.