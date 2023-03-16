The Lodge Grass Indians would pair up against the Columbus Cougars for the second time in the postseason, with the Cougars taking victory in the first meeting. Columbus would suffer an upset loss against the Wolf Point Wolves on a buzzer beater three.

In the first game between the two Southern B foes, Columbus would use their size to keep the Indians on the buckles and take the win to advance. Columbus didn’t veer away from their strategy from the first game. Columbus would pound the ball inside and get 13 points of their bigs in the first quarter.