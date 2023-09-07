Libby Nedens named to Spring 2023 Dean's List at Dickinson State University Sep 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSON, ND — Libby Nedens of Hardin, has been named to Dickinson State University’s Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State recognizes those students named to the Dean’s List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What to read next News Scientists spice up their mosquito weaponry with mustard 2 hrs ago News Book by MSU Billings alumna and professor honored by Center for the Book in the Library of Congress 2 hrs ago News Ranch rodeo finals to take over Miles City's fairgrounds 3 hrs ago News How far will Montana’s push to remove lead from school drinking water go? 3 hrs ago News USS Montana Committee receives Heritage Guardian Award 5 hrs ago +5 News Suicides are at record levels in the U.S.; men, specifically white men, are driving the wave 9 hrs ago Trending now USS Montana Committee receives Heritage Guardian Award Ranch rodeo finals to take over Miles City's fairgrounds Suicides are at record levels in the U.S.; men, specifically white men, are driving the wave Governor seeks nominations for 2023 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation Book by MSU Billings alumna and professor honored by Center for the Book in the Library of Congress Submit News Big Horn County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News