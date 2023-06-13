Larry Harold Rose, 85, passed away on May 31st, 2023, awaiting his resurrection to a paradise earth. (Psalm 37:11, 29). He was born on May 17th, 1938 to Harold and Leona Rose. He attended schools in Ekalaka, Corvallis, and graduated from Stevensville High School. Things that Larry enjoyed most while growing up were farm animals, hard work, and the beautiful Montana landscape. During his high school years, he broke his hip in a skiing accident and spent a year recovering, when he learned to play the guitar. These two details many people remember about Larry: his unique gait and his skill with the guitar, banjo, and mandolin. In 1957, Larry’s co-worker, Phil, set him up to meet his little sister, the woman who would become his wife. When Larry arrived to play guitar, Phil wasn’t home. After a peanut butter sandwich and several songs, Larry started dating Lenore “Mickey” Sullivan. They were married on May 16th, 1958, near Stevensville, Montana at her family home. To this union, they added eight children, and made their home in The Bitterroot Valley, Montana; Tioga, North Dakota; Hathaway; and finally, Hardin, Montana. Larry worked at several jobs through the years, including parking cars, delivering milk, working in the oil fields, driving semi, and doing upholstery. He was also a carpenter, farmer, and bus driver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and boating, first with his kids and later with his grandkids. He loved gardening, country music, good friends, telling stories, and playing guitar. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mickey Rose, and his eight children: Denise (Dale) Dethlefsen, Ona (Will) Luhman, Molly (Paul) Granger, Tim (Patsy) Rose, Kelly (Vern) Moehr, Fred (Lois) Rose, Deana (Paul) Wilson, and Nikki Bearchum, as well as twenty-four grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bill (Trisha) Rose. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Leona Rose, a brother, Frankie, and son-in-law, Bruce Bearchum Sr. A memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 704 4th Street West, Hardin, MT, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at 12:30 pm MST. The family would like to thank the BHC paramedics, first-responders and hospital, and the Billings Clinic ICU staff and Dialysis Center.
Larry Harold Rose, 85, passed away on May 31st, 2023, awaiting his resurrection to a paradise earth. (Psalm 37:11, 29). He was born on May 17th, 1938 to Harold and Leona Rose. He attended schools in Ekalaka, Corvallis, and graduated from Stevensville High School. Things that Larry enjoyed most while growing up were farm animals, hard work, and the beautiful Montana landscape.