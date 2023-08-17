BILLINGS — A Lame Deer woman accused of selling methamphetamine on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation admitted to a trafficking crime today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Adrienne Dawn Laforge, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Laforge faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters