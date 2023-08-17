BILLINGS — A Lame Deer man accused of holding up a bank in downtown Billings and attempting to flee in a city bus admitted to a bank robbery charge today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Elmer Brady, 68, pleaded guilty to bank robbery as charged in an indictment. Brady faces a maximum of 25 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

