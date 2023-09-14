WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior Monday announced nearly $3.5 million in 2023 Indian Youth Service Corps (IYSC) grants to eight projects involving more than 20 Tribes and Tribal organizations.

These are the first awards for the IYSC, created by Secretary Deb Haaland as a partner-based program designed to provide Indigenous youth with meaningful, Tribally led public service opportunities to support the conservation and protection of natural and cultural resources through construction, restoration, or rehabilitation of natural, cultural, historic, archaeological, recreational or scenic resources. Participants will receive a mix of work experience, basic and life skills, education, training and mentoring.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters