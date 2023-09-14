Hardin hoops great Larry Pretty Weasel dead at 84 Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry Pretty Weasel during his playing days. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry Pretty Weasel, a Hardin High School basketball legend, died at the age of 84 on Sept. 3 in Crow Agency.His services were Saturday at the Hardin High School gym and he was laid to rest on family land east of Crow Agency.Pretty Weasel was a Hardin High School basketball star from 1954-1957. He was inducted into two Montana hall-of-fames for his basketball resume. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What to read next News Hardin hoops great Larry Pretty Weasel dead at 84 Sep 14, 2023 News Montana State partner acquires mobile dental clinic to help treat underserved communities Sep 14, 2023 +2 News Crow Fair royalty Sep 14, 2023 +2 News Big Lodge kids excel in college rodeo Sep 14, 2023 +2 News H.E.P. Club hosts inaugural No Fleas Flea Market Sep 14, 2023 +5 News ‘The story of the park’: Montana Historical Society digitizing F. Jay Haynes photos Sep 7, 2023 Trending now Submit News Big Horn County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News