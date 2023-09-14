prettyweasel

Larry Pretty Weasel during his playing days.

Larry Pretty Weasel, a Hardin High School basketball legend, died at the age of 84 on Sept. 3 in Crow Agency.

His services were Saturday at the Hardin High School gym and he was laid to rest on family land east of Crow Agency.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters