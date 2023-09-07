In their 2023 season opener, the Hardin Bulldogs football team ran up against a brick wall in the Havre Blue Ponies in Havre on Aug. 25.
The Bulldogs fell to the Blue Ponies 42-13, falling to 0-1 on the young season.
Havre opened the game scoring three touchdowns on three drives against the Hardin defense.
The opening score was a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Havre running back Logan Kinsella which Havre followed up with a 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ciaran Courtnage to receiver Tate Nelson. A two-point conversion would give Havre a 15-0 lead early in the game.
The Hardin Bulldogs wouldn’t give up though, with D’Angelo Not Afraid returning a 78-yard kick return for a touchdown to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
Havre would opt to put in their backup quarterback at this point in the game, slowing down their offense with the change until the 2:48 point in the half that saw Nelson run in a four-yard touchdown.
In the second half Havre’s Courtnage would be back under center, connecting with Rhett Wertheimer for an 18-yard touchdown pass to get things started. The Blue Pony defense would then step up, forcing a safety by the Bulldogs, giving them two points and the ball back. The Blue Ponies on offense this time would score again, this time on a five-yard touchdown run by Brisbin Reiter.
Miles Wells would score the last touchdown for the Bulldogs on a 24-yard run in the game’s waning minutes. Wells was an all-around threat for the Bulldogs, putting in work as a starting running back, free safety on defense, and punting for the special teams.
The Bulldogs hosted the East Helena Vigilantes in their next game.
