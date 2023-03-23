13 middle-level and nine secondary-level Business Professionals of America students from Hardin attended the State Leadership Conference in Billings from March 12 to March 14.
Over 1,200 students attended the three-day event, where they competed in team and individual events and participated in leadership workshops.
The Hardin high school students who attended are Darin Big Medicine, Zephaniah Hernandez, Jacob Jefferson, Liberty Koyoma, Tobias Mark, Aaleah Perez, Ne’Vaeh Plain Bull, Anastasia Saldana, and Wesley Walks.
The Hardin middle school students who attended are Raquel Armajo, Luke Brien, Willis Jones-Cota, Samuel Koyoma, Maci Millar, Carlos Pisano, Baylor Pryor, Braxton Real Bird, Lillie Takes the Horse, Aidan Vandersloot, Nolan Vandersloot, and Dustin Wegner.
Those qualifying for the National Competition are Tobias Mark by placing 1st in the Computer Programming Concepts and 3rd in Python Programming, Anastasia Saldana by placing 3rd in C++ Programming, Wesley Walks by placing 3rd in Digital Marketing Concepts, Carlos Pisano by placing 3rd in Human Resource Exploration, Nolan Vandersloot by placing 5th in Computer Literacy Skills, and Aidan Vandersloot by placing 1st in Digital Citizenship.
Additionally, two middle-level website design teams are headed to nationals: Maxi Millar and Carlos Pisano placed 2nd, and the team of Aidan Vandersloot, Nolan Vandersloot, and Luke Brien placed 3rd.
At the National Convention in Anaheim, CA, these students will compete against the best of the best in our nation, in their respective events, and have the opportunity to become nationally certified as IT Specialists and Digital Global Standards Specialists.
The group will conduct numerous fundraisers including pizza kit sales, a beef raffle, and concession work before leaving for their trip on April 24, 2023. Anyone interested in helping to support these students can contact their advisors at Hardin high school and Hardin middle school by calling 406 665 6300.