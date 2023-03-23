Hardin City Council recently discussed how the Hardin School District has found a sort of loophole in City Code that may allow them to proceed in building the Academy building — without adding parking spaces.
The Academy is being constructed beside the pool, which is owned by the high school but is supported by the City financially. The Academy was a contested construction project, mainly due to its cost, although it is fully funded with $8.5 million in COVID-relief dollars.
The new building is designated to expand the Academy, which is an existing program within Hardin high school that promotes life skills or hands on learning for students who may struggle in a traditional classroom.
It is not immediately clear to this editor if parking at the school is an apparent issue, other than when the school hosts major sporting events, but City Council and the City County Planning Board have both expressed the need for adequate parking, at least to satisfy the City Code requirements as they were previously understood or interpreted.
More specifically, CCPB first spoke with representatives of the school and heard their request for a “parking variance” which City Council later denied.
It appears that the variance, which would require less spaces for the school to pave, was either denied due to the definition of a variance, or because they simply agreed with CCPB’s recommendation to deny it, out of respect for the process.
Technical details, including an outdated City Code that the school and the City Building inspector found, are what stymied the City’s attempt to deny that request.
Mayor Joe Purcell at the recent Council meeting said he received word from City Inspector Joe Connelly that the School District, per City Code, will be able to refrain from building parking space for the new instructional facility beside the swimming pool.
BHCN obtained the letter:
Feb. 15, 2023
Re: Academy parking
The new Hardin High School Academy requires 32 additional spaces for the building and Hardin High School requires 158 total spaces. Together with the new academy and the High School will require 190 spaces.
Hardin High School currently has 283 total spaces, leaving 93 additional spaces.
Even with the strictest code that the parking lot must be within 300’ of the building, if 32 spaces had to be eliminated from the pool parking lot for the new academy, the northeast parking lot is within the 300’ and has more than enough parking to fill the needs.
Joe Connelly
Building Official
Connelly declined to comment for this article.
City officials said that that portion of the City Code had not been amended since the mid 1970s or in 1980.
“Our parking ordinance for off-street parking spaces is two pages long. It’s one of these things where you never think of these ‘what ifs’ until they come up,” said City Attorney Jordan Knudsen.
Hardin School Superintendent Chad Johnson did not respond to request for comment for this article, but he has commented on the topic in the past, when the variance was denied.
“Our original intent was looking at the capacity of the pool, looking at the capacity of the Academy, and considering those two facilities together — that we would be able to have enough parking within the current zoning requirements, and the parking lot to accommodate both,” Johnson said in a Nov. 10 BHCN report.
Johnson also said in the report that the district was not looking to pick a fight, but they were exploring options and being mindful of finances. He added that big swim meets hosted by the school are generally scheduled on the weekend, when school is not in session.
Another layer of the issue is that the City County Planning Board, in response to the news shared at City Council, moved to request that City Planner, Forrest Mandeville count the required spaces himself in conjunction with City zoning and the City code. The City Planner works with the CCPB but generally not the City Council. Mandeville is also a member of the Montana State Senate, representing District 29.
Mandeville said the following at the last CCPB meeting:
“The way I understood Mr. Connelly’s letter is — he’s basically saying that the proposal by the school is compliant with zoning and that they don’t need additional parking spaces because there’s parking spaces that are close enough. I haven’t talked to Mr. Connelly about it, but that begs the question, to me, that: why did they request a variance from parking regulations just a few months ago? If they were compliant, why did they have to go through the variance process. And the variance was denied. Coming back and saying something that was denied wasn’t really necessary — is just kind of suspicious on its face.”
CCPB is a volunteer board, and they often first hear situations, and then make a recommendation to City Council based on their views as well as the view of the City Planner.
The Hardin School Board voted 3-2 to move forward with the build in September. Part of its argument by those supporting it was that it would hopefully draw students back to school who had dropped out during the pandemic.