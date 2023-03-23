Construction at the Academy

Builders pour concrete in construction of the Academy building, which will be a learning facility operated by high school staff. Photographed on March 21, 2023.

Hardin City Council recently discussed how the Hardin School District has found a sort of loophole in City Code that may allow them to proceed in building the Academy building — without adding parking spaces.

The Academy is being constructed beside the pool, which is owned by the high school but is supported by the City financially. The Academy was a contested construction project, mainly due to its cost, although it is fully funded with $8.5 million in COVID-relief dollars.