Big Horn County’s original animal rescue organization continues to follow its mission and raise funds to support that work.

The No Fleas Flea Market is the latest offering from this group of rescue activists which has recently acquired the old First Interstate Bank Drive-through building at 403 N. Cody in Hardin. A visit to the event last Saturday revealed a variety of dog and cat items to purchase, flea market items, kittens to adopt and a station to make ID tags for your pet’s collar.

