Big Horn County’s original animal rescue organization continues to follow its mission and raise funds to support that work.
The No Fleas Flea Market is the latest offering from this group of rescue activists which has recently acquired the old First Interstate Bank Drive-through building at 403 N. Cody in Hardin. A visit to the event last Saturday revealed a variety of dog and cat items to purchase, flea market items, kittens to adopt and a station to make ID tags for your pet’s collar.
The Help Every Pet Club (H.E.P. Club, for short) originated more than 35 years ago when some concerned residents began taking in abandoned puppies, kittens, dogs and cats and working to find them homes. “Vintage Citizens” of the area may remember that Dr. Van Zandt, Marlene Whiting, Jan Gross, Dr. LaFrance, Beth Ann Stenerson and Maryann Cunningham were founding members.
The problem of overpopulation of dogs and cats has only increased in the past three decades. Animal shelters across the country are full and there is often a waiting list to receive even puppies and kittens. The Club promotes spaying females and neutering males as a primary strategy to curb the number of animals that cannot be placed in loving homes.
Much of the volunteer work involves providing foster care for new litters of puppies or kittens, nursing them to health (often these critters have infections or parasites that have weakened them) and caring for them until they can be adopted or placed at a shelter. HEP Club members Loretta Barnes, Janelle Weinberg, Brenda Hermanson and Chris Winterroud receive calls from across Big Horn County to accept homeless furry ones. Barnes estimates that she has fostered over 50 kittens in 2023 alone; Winterroud has cared for more than 30 dogs and puppies. Anyone who is interested in volunteering to foster, please contact any HEP Club member; foster assignments are usually limited to a two-week commitment.
Lost animals are another concern locally; the Club is working with Shelly Miner (of Hardin) who is sharing her laser-engraver to make tags for pets. Each tag costs $10 and allows for writing on both sides. If you missed the No Fleas Flea Market you can go to Janelle’s Lil’ Paws Pet Parlour and Bed ‘N Biscuit to get your custom-engraved pet tags; Miner’s engraver will be there for the near future. If your animal is picked up by Hardin City Animal Control and they have an ID tag, they can go home a lot faster than if they are unidentified.
To learn about how the HEP Club supports families who are financially challenged to keep their pets, how the club assists with spay and neuter surgeries, and much more go to their website : HelpEveryPetofHardin.org or call Janelle’s Lil’ Paws at 406-665-2233 and leave a message.
