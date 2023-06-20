Closed in 2020, the Eastern Montana Community Health Center has reopened in answer to a growing demand for mental health and substance abuse and dependency services in Eastern Montana. Their offices are open now in Forsyth at 121 North 11th Avenue and in Colstrip at 415 Willow Street in the Human Services Building. Established in 1967, they currently serve clients in 16 eastern Montana counties.
The Rosebud County Mental Health Center offers drug and alcohol prevention services, Montana Assertive Community treatment, and mental health and chemical dependency services. They work with the court system to meet court ordered treatment programs, provide peer support, and medication management.
They will provide services to anyone who needs them and have started a new regional opioid management team to reduce the number of opioid related deaths in Rosebud County as well as planning a Narcotics Anonymous group for individuals in jails.
Part of the Community Mental Health Center, the Montana MACT team will provide peer support, case management, medication management, and mental health counseling. The team can provide care in the client’s home, community, or provide transportation to appointments. The team consists of a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, two nurses, mental health counselors, case managers, paraprofessionals, and administrative staff. The team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To reach the Forsyth office, call (406) 346-7654. The staff can provide you with the information about all the services offered by the Eastern Montana Community Health Center. The MACT services can be reached at (406)234-1687 x 102 and covers all the counties in Eastern Montana.
