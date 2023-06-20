Closed in 2020, the Eastern Montana Community Health Center has reopened in answer to a growing demand for mental health and substance abuse and dependency services in Eastern Montana. Their offices are open now in Forsyth at 121 North 11th Avenue and in Colstrip at 415 Willow Street in the Human Services Building. Established in 1967, they currently serve clients in 16 eastern Montana counties.

The Rosebud County Mental Health Center offers drug and alcohol prevention services, Montana Assertive Community treatment, and mental health and chemical dependency services. They work with the court system to meet court ordered treatment programs, provide peer support, and medication management.

