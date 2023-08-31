The one confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Dawson County put a local law enforcement officer in the hospital, and while he continues to fight the disease in a hospital bed, friends, family and strangers alike are helping him endure.
Jeremy Blasdel, a deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, was hospitalized in Billings last week infected with a severe form of West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne disease that is, more often than not, harmless to the human body.
In an interview on Thursday, Blasdel’s wife, Kimberly, explained Jeremy fell ill one day at the beginning of August after returning home from a late-night shift working the Dawson County Fair and getting some rest.
“We think it had possibly happened possibly around that time,” Kimberly said. “He woke up and felt like he was run over by a truck.”
Symptoms that came about one week after, included him experiencing some headaches and some sensations in his lower back, which they suspect medication was helping subside at the time.
Just days following the aforementioned feeling Jeremy described to Kimberly, he became increasingly shaky on his feet and could not move his right arm.
“Next thing I know, the kids are telling me, ‘Dad wants you,’” she said. “(When I got to him), he said, ‘You need to take me to the hospital, something is wrong.’”
Jeremy received medical attention in Miles City as quickly as possible, where he underwent a MRI and CT Scan that would ultimately not indicate any illness of any concern. Kimberly noted once the doctors in Miles City were unable to make a determination of what was wrong, Jeremy was air-lifted to Billings where he had more tests done.
“They tried everything under the sun,” Kimberly said.
After ruling out two other possible illnesses — Guillain-Barré syndrome and Lyme disease — it was determined Jeremy had contracted a severe case of West Nile Virus.
“(The doctors) told him that there really isn’t a treatment for West Nile, we just have to make you comfortable and your body has to go through it,” Kimberly said.
In the following days, Jeremy’s health declined a bit more to the point of paralysis in certain parts of his body, including his face and still his right arm, and trouble with his lungs made it hard for him to clear “gunk” from his chest, according to Kimberly. In an effort to prevent the need for Jeremy to either receive a tracheostomy or possibly be at risk of getting placed on a ventilator, doctors put him on steroids, which is helping him recover at this point.
“After the three days of intensive steroids, they are now giving him pill-form (medications) and they said over the next three weeks they will slowly wean him off of that,” Kimberly said Thursday, adding Jeremy is already doing much better than even a few days prior.
In their time of uncertainty, Jeremy and Kimberly noted they are extremely grateful for the generosity of the people in the community of Glendive despite the fact they have only lived in town for about one year.
“For being new community members in Glendive … that’s what got me through this,” Jeremy said.
He noted just the other day he had a stranger stop by and provide some encouragement, which he was amazed someone would do.
“That is the only thing, probably, that has gotten me through this,” Jeremy said. “It’s been very, very emotional, I’ve never been on this side and to see that, it just confirms why we picked Glendive and why it’s such a great community to live in.”
Additionally, his colleagues at the DCSO have shown tremendous support and are not concerned about when he will return to work, rather that he focus on his recovery.
“I don’t have time built up like guys that have been there five years,” Jeremy said. “(They tell me), ‘Don’t worry about the time, we’ll figure that out when we have to. Don’t worry about anything here, worry about yourself (and) get better.’”
The community of Glendive continues to support Jeremy by providing financial and emotional support. There are currently two methods by which people can donate to the Blasdel family to help with medical and everyday living expenses.
The Blasdels have three children currently under the care of family members, friends and their school principals who are supporting them at home while Jeremy and Kimberly remain at the hospital.
One such way to give to the Blasdels is through a page set up by Jeremy’s sister on Give, Send, Go, a simple fundraising website that allows people to donate funds and leave messages.
Glendive resident Mary Jo Gehnert also opened an account at Stockman Bank for the Blasdels to receive monetary donations as well.
“No matter who you are or what you know or who knows you, people are coming together to support and help and do whatever they can,” Jeremy said, noting he does not care whether people choose to support him monetarily or emotionally because he is simply grateful to know he lives in a community where everyone has his back. “That truly is huge and I thank every single person in the community who has supported me.”
