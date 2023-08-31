deputywmv

DCSO Deputy Jeremy Blasdel stands with his son Hunter’s kindergarten class in front of a Glendive Police Department patrol vehicle in February this year.

The one confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Dawson County put a local law enforcement officer in the hospital, and while he continues to fight the disease in a hospital bed, friends, family and strangers alike are helping him endure.

Jeremy Blasdel, a deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, was hospitalized in Billings last week infected with a severe form of West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne disease that is, more often than not, harmless to the human body.

