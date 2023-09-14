Royalty for the 105th Crow Fair was chosen recently after a pageant where the girls showcased their dancing, public speaking, and beauty.
Contestants were vying for titles of their respective district, or one of the four Crow Nation princess crowns.
Each candidate had to introduce themselves, giving the basic information, e.g., clan, child of clan, who their parents are, Crow name, goals, etc. They also danced to three songs; a straight, double beat, and push dance. Contestants were judged by a panel of judges from each district.
Music was provided by the Night Hawk Jr, and the Young’s Creek drum groups, and they were rocking. Especially when the two groups collaborated to sing push dance songs.
There were a total of 37 prospective princesses, and when the smoke cleared and dust settled, the following young ladies were crowned.
Miss Crow Nation
Machaiah Pease
Miss Teen Crow Nation
Azalea Dust
Miss Jr. Crow Nation
Caison Cummins
Miss Tiny Tot
Kaycee Costa
Black Lodge District Princess
Marley Hugs
Pryor District Princess
Jaycee Kills Pretty Enemy
River Crow District Princess
Lacey Old Coyote
Center Lodge District Princess
Khloe Cummins
Lodge Grass District Princess
Bryce Three Irons
No Water District Princess
Karis Bright Wings Pease
Big Horn District Princess
Savaya Alden
Mighty Few District Princess
Embrey Crooked Arm
As anticipated, Brinna Melendrez did an awesome job as parade manager for the second year and we are all expecting some awesome things this coming Crow Fair.
