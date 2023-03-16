Representatives of Big Horn County traveled to Helena for the quarterly Coal Board meeting on Thursday. The hospital and the County fire department sought funds, but the hospital unfortunately was turned down.
The County fire department, advocated by Roads Superintendent A.J. Espinoza and Commissioner George Real Bird, requested $770,000 to purchase a small structure fire truck. They received the funds in full for the purchase. The existing truck owned by the County is a 1997 model, which is starting to break down and prove challenging when searching for parts in repair, Espinoza said.
Board member Jon Wells asked Espinoza why a coal board request is necessary for trucks that should be budgeted on a capital replacement schedule. Wells added that he has asked that question many times to different municipalities.
Espinoza said that the County has maxed out the number of available road levy mills and he emphasized the need for public safety.
Commissioner Real Bird advocated, elaborating that the County last year refrained from asking voters to increase the revenue amount for the Roads, Junk Vehicle & Rural Fire department, and that County departments are starting to become accustomed to inflation as prices of goods rise, and royalties from coal declines.
Members of the Coal Board asked the two about whether the County and municipalities within the County like Hardin and Lodge Grass collaborate or share any equipment, and Espinoza said they do not share equipment. He said LG sometimes calls the County fire department for assistance.
Hospital’s request
Big Horn Hospital CEO Kristi Gatrell spoke to the Coal Board following her and the hospital’s application to receive $260,000 towards radiology equipment. One board member made a motion to fund the hospital with $150,000 towards the costs, but no board member seconded the motion, so the project was not funded.
Gatrell said she had spent the first 20 years of her career at the hospital in the radiology department. She has worked at Big Horn Hospital for 30 years now, she said.
Board member Wells asked if the hospital is a for-profit institution. It is a non-profit, critical access hospital, she responded.
Gatrell talked about the hospital’s rocky financials because of the pandemic. She said the hospital received some governmental assistance in that time that helped to hire traveling or temporary staff, but that expenses are “through the roof.” She added: “So our financials do not look good.” Gatrell also said that closing the nursing home was heartbreaking, but necessary to sustain the hospital’s operations.
Wells asked about replacement scheduling.
“Normally, those x-ray units will last for a very long time,” Gatrell said. “It’s just been the little things that have been starting to nickel and dime us...of course, with all the supply and demand, you’re waiting on the parts so much longer than you ever had to before.”
Both of the units in question stopped working and required maintenance at the same time, at one point, she said.
“We’ve always kept a service contract on all of our equipment, and when both of these units went down, service was there that day, but they had to order parts. So we were down for two days, hoping that nothing would happen because those patients had to be transported either to Billings or to the IHS hospital because we were not allowed to take any traumas,” Gatrell said.
Wells stated that he has an issue with Big Horn County requesting funds for the non-profit organization because the County only owns the building but not the infrastructure. The hospital leases the building from the County, Gatrell said.
Wells again asked why the equipment was not budgeted. Gatrell said she spent COVID relief dollars on a ventilator and oxygen replacement because that was the need at the time for the COVID patients, and the equipment was in working condition.
Wells then asked whether the hospital’s new affiliation with Billings Clinic was helpful with finances. “In this affiliation, we get management support. There’s no financial support,” Gatrell replied.
Letter from Hardin Mayor
Also in the “binder” or information organized for the Coal Board members was a letter to the board from Hardin Mayor Joe Purcell, seeking request for approval to combine phases two and three of the Hardin Wastewater System Upgrade Contract.
This topic was addressed at the Jan. 18 Hardin City Council meeting. Project Engineer Dax Simek from Stahly Engineering & Associates informed the board that combining phases two and three would be more cost effective. Due to increased costs lingering from the pandemic such as inflation and supply chain issues, the project would still over budget by $1 million, but the combining of the phases would save $1 million in costs to the City, the engineers said.
Creating a larger, combined contract could also attract broader interest from contractors who bid for the work, they said.
The first phase of the project was completed in 2021, which replaced the sewer main.
Phase two of the project will see new headworks, expansion of the existing administrative building, a new UV disinfection channel, and a backup power generator and switch gear. Phase three involves upgrading valves, according to dialogue at the Jan. 18 meeting.
Hardin received a $250,000 grant from the Coal Board in March of 2020, according to the Board’s list of open grants. The project will cost $5 million in total, Purcell said at the Council meeting.
Also on that list is money for Hardin to police a K-9 equipped police vehicle. This is relevant to note because Chief Donald Babbin has found one for sale that is currently being equipped in Livingston and will soon be ready to drive off the lot, in a manner of speaking. Babbin has said that finding a dog and training a dog/officer will be easy compared to finding a vehicle.