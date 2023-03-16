Coal Board

Big Horn County Roads Superintendent A.J. Espinoza advocates for small structure fire trucks before the Coal Board on March 9. 2023.

 Screenshot from Zoom meeting

Representatives of Big Horn County traveled to Helena for the quarterly Coal Board meeting on Thursday. The hospital and the County fire department sought funds, but the hospital unfortunately was turned down.

The County fire department, advocated by Roads Superintendent A.J. Espinoza and Commissioner George Real Bird, requested $770,000 to purchase a small structure fire truck. They received the funds in full for the purchase. The existing truck owned by the County is a 1997 model, which is starting to break down and prove challenging when searching for parts in repair, Espinoza said.