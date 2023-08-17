Conservation license warnings issued in Forsyth

Beginning July 1st of this year, everyone 12 years of age and older needs a conservation license to access most state lands. This includes all types of recreational use of the land from launching watercraft, hiking, biking, wildlife viewing, even picnicking.
People that have hunting and fishing licenses in Montana have a conservation license already, but this new required license means anyone accessing most state lands, must have the conservation license to be on the properties for any reason. This includes fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, and wildlife habitat protection areas.
Adult licenses for residents are $8; youth 12-17 is $4; seniors over 62, $4; and nonresident costs are $10.
Game wardens were on site at the East recreation area by the dam at Forsyth issuing warnings to residents that routinely use the dam nearly daily for having lunch, taking a walk, watching the river, and just getting an opportunity to have a view of nature right beside the town, and none of them were aware of the new law. The only sign at the site is inside the outhouse.
The license does not include state parks. That fee is covered for Montanans with their vehicle license plates. The Conservation License requirement also applies to DNRC (State) land, which is intermixed all over. More information can be obtained from the DNRC Eastern Land Office in Miles City at (406) 232-2034.
From July 1 through March 1, 2024, FWP will conduct license enforcement with education on the new requirement. Beginning March1, a first offense will still earn a violator a warning and education on the license requirement. A second offense will be punishable by a fine that’s double the cost of the license. A third offense will be punishable with a fine up to $500.
