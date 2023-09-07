The children’s book Elk Morning at the Battle of Arrow Creek, written by Montana State University Billings alumna Sabrena Half and Professor of Marketing A.J. Otjen, Ph.D., has been selected to represent Montana on the “Great Reads from Great Places” list for the 2023 National Book Festival of the Library of Congress.
Elk Morning at the Battle of Arrow Creek is based on a true story with new interpretations by Half and Otjen. “It is the story that has made it worthy of this honor,” says Half. “The Battle of Arrow Creek is considered the greatest event in Crow history.”
The Battle of Arrow Creek has been told from many different perspectives due to its significance; Half and Otjen chose to focus their retelling on a fictional character and utilize images to help share their message. “We added our Elk Morning character to the story and paintings by Kevin Red Star to bring it to life,” adds Otjen.
The Center for the Book in the Library of Congress works with 56 Affiliate Centers for the Book to fulfill the center’s mission of promoting books, reading, libraries, and literacy nationwide. One book from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Marianas was selected by the affiliate Centers for the Book to make up the list; each selection represents each state’s literary heritage in some way. Examples of state representation include: the author being born in the state or residing there, the selected book being set in the particular state, or some other connection.
The 2023 National Book Festival took place in Washington, D.C., on August 12.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.