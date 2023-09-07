bookpic

The children’s book Elk Morning at the Battle of Arrow Creek, written by Montana State University Billings alumna Sabrena Half and Professor of Marketing A.J. Otjen, Ph.D., has been selected to represent Montana on the “Great Reads from Great Places” list for the 2023 National Book Festival of the Library of Congress.

Elk Morning at the Battle of Arrow Creek is based on a true story with new interpretations by Half and Otjen. “It is the story that has made it worthy of this honor,” says Half. “The Battle of Arrow Creek is considered the greatest event in Crow history.”

