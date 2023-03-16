Sheriff’s Office
The Big Horn County Sheriff’s call log from March 6 to March 13 may not reflect all calls actually made.
March 7Location: Frontier Community Apartments in Hardin
Call: Female called stating that a male keeps calling her and threatening her. The male calls her from different numbers, despite blocking them.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
Location: N Crow Avenue in Hardin
Call: Gym was broken into and might be missing some “stuff.”
Disposition: Report taken
March 9Location: I90 mm517 eb in Garryowen
Call: Female called stating that a semi-truck went off the roadway.
Disposition: Assisted
March 10Location: Hardin (unknown address)
Call: Hardin Police officer stated that a runaway juvenile was driving around, and that she/he was intoxicated. HPD requested assistance in locating the youth.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Crow Agency
Call: 14-year-old female was threatening to her family that she/he would commit suicide. She/he was heading towards town.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: IHS in Crow Agency
Call: Officer initiated activity. Male was at IHS due to a fight at a bank in Hardin. During the fight, the male cut himself on his face.
Disposition: Report taken
March 11Location: Crow River Road in Crow Agency
Call: Car on fire
Disposition: Assisted
March 12Location: W 5th Street in Hardin
Call: Female called, stating her partner fought her and she took off to get help.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Hwy 47 in Hardin
Call: Male in a Dodge truck was beating up a passenger.
Disposition: Report taken
Location: BHC Sheriff’s Office in Hardin
Call: Vehicle theft.
Disposition: Report taken
Location: Sagebrush Court in Hardin
Call: Male is off his medication and is pouring gas in the home, stating he is going to light it on fire.
Disposition: Assisted
March 13Location: N Custer Avenue in Hardin
Call: Intoxicated female was breaking windows of the reporting person’s residence.
Disposition: Arrest made
ARRESTED & BOOKED
Dion Fighter, 39, is charged with Criminal Trespass To Property. Bail is set at $1,000.
Ranita RedField, 46, is charged with a Yellowstone County District Court Warrant and a Big Horn County Justice Warrant. Bail is set at $11,000.
Christian Trejo-Torres, 32, is charged with Deceptive Practices For Financial Gain.
Maranda CoversUp, 43, is charged with two counts of Hardin City Court. Bail is set at $500.
John Smells Jr., 26, is charged with a Hardin City Court Warrant, and with two BHC Justice Court Warrants. Bail is set at $1,200.
Rudolph Shane Jr., 43, is charged with a City Court Warrant.
Leslie NotAfraid, 44, is charged with a City Court Warrant. Bail is set at $500.
Mario Davis, 23, is charged with Criminal Trespass To Property and a City Court Warrant. Bail is set at $685.
Jason Isham, 48, is charged with Obscene/Harassing Phone Call-Privacy In Communication, and Disturbing the Peace. Bail is set at $585.
Jolie GetsDownOften, 38, is charged with one count of Probation and Parole Pickup/Hold.