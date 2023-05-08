The Big Horn County Sheriff’s call log from May 1 to May 8 may not reflect all calls actually made.
May 1
Location: Hwy 451 mm12.
Call: Stolen vehicle spotted.
Disposition: Gone on arrival
Location: Big Horn County Library in Hardin
Call: Fight at the library.
Disposition: Assisted
May 2
Location: Western Motel in Hardin
Call: Out with BIA to locate a female from last night.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Hwy 451 mm11 in unknown municipality
Call: Pasture fire flared up again.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
Location: BHC Sheriff’s Office in Hardin
Call: Two inmates got into a fight in the dayroom of the Big Horn County detention center.
Disposition: Report taken
Location: N Crow Avenue in Hardin
Call: Female called stating that her neighbor’s dogs have been getting through the fence and are never restrained. She stated they have been trapping her in her vehicle due to barking and being out of the yard. RP also called Hardin PD tonight because one of the neighbors had been outside yelling and cursing at her about the dogs.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
Location: Crow Park on Dakake Street/Makawasha Avenue in Crow Agency
Call: Rp stated that two males were assaulting a female on the basketball courts.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
Location: W 6th Street in Hardin
Call: Female called, stating there is a weird neighbor lady videotaping her young children while they are playing in the pool outside. She doesn’t know why she is doing this but wants an officer to come check it out.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
Location: Super 8 on N Crawford Avenue in Hardin
Call: HPD is asking for assistance as there was an assault on the hotel manager and a huge fight that needed put in control.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: 2nd Bridge Road in Garryowen
Call: Rp stated they hit a horse and the horse is in the middle of the road. Passengers are OK.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
May 3
Location: BHC Library in Hardin
Call: Two males beating up a guy in a wheelchair.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Dollar Tree in Hardin
Call: Three men with no shirts, jumping another man
Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal)
May 4
Location: Hwy 451 mm10-13 in Lodge Grass
Call: BIA stated they received a call from BNSF, stating a female was walking SB on the railroad tracks and she jumped west of the tracks to avoid the train at the last second.
Disposition: Gone on arrival
Location: Crawford Overpass in Hardin
Call: Vehicle is on fire.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: W Railway Street in Hardin
Call: HPD is asking for asking for assistance with traffic control. Tree fell to the ground and hit a power line.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Pryor
Call: Assisting BIA with attempting to serve a federal warrant.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Alpine Meadows Trailer Court in Hardin
Call: Male called, reporting a vehicle was driving around the town and has been through the trailer park – doing donuts, almost hit other parked vehicles as well as a fence.
Disposition: Referred to other agency
May 5
Location: E 3rd Street/ Saunders Road in Hardin
Call: BNSF is searching for two males who caused a separate. They are walking wb towards Hardin. Disposition: Gone on arrival
Location: S George Street in Lodge Grass
Call: Someone kicked in the door and started breaking the windows.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: E 3rd Street in Hardin
Call: Burglary
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Hwy 313 mm21 in St. Xavier
Call: male stole trailer and hay, headed n on 313.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Baachachik Fireworks
Call: Assisting BIA with a possible break-in.
Disposition: Assisted
May 6
Location: Town Pump in Hardin
Call: HPD dispatch stated their officer requested assistance with two males possibly involved in an attempted drowning.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Rangeview Apartment in Hardin
Call: On Star calling with location of a stolen Malibu.
Disposition: Arrest made
Location: Hwy 91 mm5 in Pryor
Call: Male with a rifle and a stolen truck.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: Hwy 212/I-90 in Crow Agency
Call: BIA pursuit
Disposition: Assisted
May 7
Location: Garryowen
Call: Female called, stating 20 horses were heading wb towards Crow Agency via the roadway.
Disposition: Assisted
Location: I90 mm522 median in Lodge Grass
Call: Male called stating he got into an accident, vehicle rolled over. He is still in the vehicle, and he is not bleeding be he has severe head pain.
Disposition: Report taken
Location: Hwy 212 18 mm
Call: BIA called, reporting a female possibly trying to jump out of a vehicle.
Disposition: Moving Violation Cite
Location: Blacky’s Pawn in Hardin
Call: Truck hit a tree and is now trying to leave the scene.
Disposition: Assisted
ARRESTED & BOOKED
Deveny Door, 23, is charged with two Justice Court warrants. Bail is set at $2,000.
Alfonso Ortega, 55, is charged with Assault-Simple. Bail is set at $585.
Darrick Nez, 49, is charged with Assault On Peace Officer/ Judicial Officer and Criminal Trespass To Property. Bail is set at $20,000.
Daryl Grant, 41, is charged with a City Court warrant. Bail is set at $1,000.
Isaiah RidesHorse, 31, is charged with Criminal Mischief/Vandalism, Criminal Trespass To Property, and Resisting Arrest. Bail is set at $1,105.
Elijah Keith James, 25, is charged with DUI and/or Drugs, Reckless Driving, Fleeing From Or Eluding Peace Officer, Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended, and Fail to ID Self And Vehicle When Involved In Accident.
Fred BellyMule, 27, is charged with a City Court warrant. Bail is set at $1,500.