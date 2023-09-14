The Apsaalooke Nation was well represented this past weekend at the Northwestern College “Trapper Stampede” rodeo in Cody, WY, at the “Cody Stampede Rodeo Grounds” by a group of Apsaalooke rodeo athletes affectionately known as “The Tribe.” They included:

Montana State University Northern: Talan Cummins; Piegan, Big Lodge; Adrianno Cummins, Piegan, Big Lodge; and Rope 3 Irons, Ties the Bundle, Big Lodge.

