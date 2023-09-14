The Apsaalooke Nation was well represented this past weekend at the Northwestern College “Trapper Stampede” rodeo in Cody, WY, at the “Cody Stampede Rodeo Grounds” by a group of Apsaalooke rodeo athletes affectionately known as “The Tribe.” They included:
Montana State University Northern: Talan Cummins; Piegan, Big Lodge; Adrianno Cummins, Piegan, Big Lodge; and Rope 3 Irons, Ties the Bundle, Big Lodge.
Northwestern College: Gunner Plenty; Greasy Mouth, Big Lodge; Tate Birdinground; Piegan, Whistling Water; Kaydin Small; Piegan, Ties the Bundle.
Dawson Community College: Clint Augare; Greasy Mouth
Big Lodge kids are well represented in college rodeo as their clan dads and moms say the most powerful prayers. So much that Talan Cummins and his partner won the show with a 6.9, while the other Big Lodge kid, Gunner Plenty, and his partner took a really close 2nd with a time of 7.0.
All the members of “The Tribe” did well and represented the Apsaalooke Nation with dignity, respect, and courtesy.
I think that many people can agree that rodeo cowboys are athletes, they practice, practice, and practice in order to excel and achieve their goals. I’m proud of these fine young men as they are competing with the best at the collegiate level and also gaining an education on scholarships. To go even further, these rodeo cowboys have a harder work ethic and are more responsible than say a collegiate basketball or football player as they not only take care of themselves, they take care of livestock, namely their horses, because they understand and respect the fact that they wouldn’t be where they are without their horses.
Also, I’ve got to give a special shout out to my little brother Casey Cummins, and his dad, my big brother George Cummins, and all the parent(s) who pushed and supported their cowboys by investing in their children by showing them their craft, believing in them, providing good horses, saddles, and teaching them the responsibility and work ethic it takes to be able to put it all together and compete at that level.
Being a good rodeo parent is alot harder and takes more of an investment than being a basketball parent or a soccer mom. I know some people, especially Bad War Deed kids who actually think that if they buy their kid/grandkid a pair of $250 shoes that they will outgrow in a few months, their athlete would be able to play basketball like Michael Jordan, or football like Patrick Mahomes.
I hate to break it to you , but the shoes don’t make the player. I’ve seen first hand guys who had some expensive leather, brand name, NBA player endorsed shoes who couldn’t play ball for anything. I’ve also seen some guys with inexpensive “fake Jordans” who could actually school the guys with the fancy shoes.
While on the subject of basketball, I really have to say something about the late Larry Pretty Weasel, who was also a rodeo cowboy. This guy was good. I’ve personally never seen him play, but I mean, he played in the 1950’s when most if not all non native communities and schools actually hated natives. And he was elected into the Montana Hall of Fame, and he made it in the inaugural year — like the very first year that they thought of having a Hall of Fame in Montana, Larry was in that first class, the very same Montana Hall of Fame, that includes mostly non-native folks like Dave Dickinson, Robin Selvig and Shannon Cate. I’m telling you that the Hall of Fame doesn’t have many natives.
He was also inducted in the the Native Hall of Fame, a feat that I would say isn’t anything to shake a stick at , but it’s comprised of only Natives and I think that non-natives aren’t even allowed on, even if they’re really good.
I digress. Back to the Apsaalooke collegiate rodeo athletes. These boys are competing at that same level, this is the college rodeo circuit, competing with the best of the best, and yes, mostly non natives, and I really believe that these athletes really are good enough to qualify for the collegiate national finlas rodeo and are also good enough (if they wanted) to make a run for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. They are that talented, so, you parents and grandparents, you know who you are. You should be proud of your athlete(s), and give yourselves a little credit because after all, you supported them, and introduced them to the sport that they most definitely love.
